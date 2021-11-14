Jamaica vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Jamaica and the USA will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to El Salvador on Friday. Michail Antonio and Alexander Roldan scored in either half to share the spoils at fulltime.

USA secured maximum points in a keenly-contested 2-0 home win over archrivals Mexico. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie scored second-half goals to guide the Stars and Stripes to victory.

The win helped the USMNT climb to the summit of the standings, having accrued 14 points from seven games. Jamaica sit in sixth position on six points.

Jamaica vs USA Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 30 occasions in the past and the USA have a better record with 19 wins to their name. Eight previous games ended in a share of the spoils, while Jamaica were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October when a Ricardo Pepi brace inspired a 2-0 home win for USA.

Jamaica form guide: D-W-D-L-D

USA form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Jamaica vs USA Team News

Jamaica

West Ham forward Michail Antonio headlined the 23-man Jamaican squad for November's international window.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

USA

Miles Robinson was sent off for two bookable offenses against Mexico and has been suspended. Weston McKennie is also suspended for accumulating too many yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Weston McKennie, Miles Robinson

Jamaica vs USA Predicted XI

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake (GK); Liam Moore, Adrian Mariappa, Kemar Lawrence, Oniel Fisher; Ravel Morrison, Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner (GK); Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Walker Zimmerman, Joe Scally; Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic

Jamaica vs USA Prediction

USA are favorites in the game, owing to the superior players available to Gregg Berhalter. The visitors missed out on qualification for the last FIFA World Cup and are well-positioned to avoid a repeat.

The recent upsurge in switches of nationality to Jamaica has given the Reggae Boys increased pedigree on the international stage and the home side have what it takes to upset the USMNT.

However, we are backing USA to move a step closer to qualification by securing a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Jamaica 0-2 USA

Edited by Vishal Subramanian