×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Jordan 2 - 1 India: 5 Hits and Flops as Stephen Constantine's men lose friendly

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
650   //    18 Nov 2018, 17:30 IST

Action from the Jordan vs India match in Amman
Action from the Jordan vs India match in Amman

The trip to Jordan was hectic for the Indians as their flights were delayed due to floods in the Middle-East. Seven of the 22 players went through a 32-hour ordeal before landing at Amman on Friday night, barely a day before the game. The game itself was thrown into doubt due to these calamities but the Jordan FA decided to go ahead with the match.

Stephen Constantine did not start the seven players who were yet to gain match fitness after the long journey. Anirudh Thapa started as the sole striker upfront and Jerry Lalrinzuala operated in an abnormal position through the attacking flanks on the left side.

The hosts had a penalty very early in the game but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu pulled off an excellent save to deny Jordan. Gurpreet dived the right way and got his fingertips to drift the spot-kick by Khalil Baniateyah, who tried to slot the ball hard into the bottom-left.

However, Gurpreet committed a horrendous mistake when the opposition goalkeeper Amer Shafi hoofed the ball up to play the attacker. A momentary lapse of judgment by Gurpreet saw the ball bounce at the edge of the box and land at the back of the net. 

Jordan could have taken a two-goal lead going into the interval, but they failed to make the most of it. Fast forward, thirteen minutes into the second half, the hosts eventually made it 2-0 on the counter, thanks to a great team goal which was put in the back of the net by Ehsan Haddad. Three minutes later, Nishu Kumar pulled one back for the visitors, but it turned out to be a consolation goal. The game ended in a 2-1 defeat to India.

In this piece, we look at the 5 hits and flops from the game between Jordan and India.

#1 Hit: Yaseen Al-Bakhit

Yaseen Al-Bakhit (right) of Jordan
Yaseen Al-Bakhit (right) of Jordan

Yaseen Al-Bakhit started in the right wing for Jordan. The 29-year-old was a constant threat for India as he made a couple of runs past Pritam Kotal and Salam Ranjan Singh, who tried to shield the right flanks by providing support to the right-back. However, it was the Jordan International who dominated throughout the game.

Bakhit won the ball back for the second goal, leading to the counter-attack that led to the neat finish by Haddad. His speed, incisive passing and dribbling made life tough for Kotal. There were instances where he could have done better in the final third, but he stood out for the hosts by proving to be the creative fulcrum.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 Indian National Football team Anas Edathodika Nishu Kumar Stephen Constantine Indian Football India v Jordan International Friendly
Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Assistant Media Manager.
Jordan 2-1 India: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: 5 Jordan stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: Stephen Constantine plays down rift with...
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: 5 times India did badly in the absence...
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: Need to play against strong teams for...
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: Stephen Constantine has to address Blue...
RELATED STORY
Jordan v India: What can India expect from their...
RELATED STORY
India v Jordan: Komal Thatal latest to strike gold in the...
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: Friendly will go ahead as scheduled...
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: Sunil Chhetri vs Stephen Constantine...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
November - Week 4
Tomorrow SPA BOS 01:15 AM Spain vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
Tomorrow OMA BAH 11:00 PM Oman vs Bahrain
20 Nov QAT ICE 12:00 AM Qatar vs Iceland
20 Nov PAK TAJ 05:30 AM Pakistan vs Tajikistan
PP UAE EGY UAE vs Egypt
20 Nov AUS LEB 02:00 PM Australia vs Lebanon
20 Nov UZB KOR 03:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea Republic
20 Nov JAP KYR 03:50 PM Japan vs Kyrgyzstan
20 Nov CHI PAL 05:30 PM China PR vs Palestine
20 Nov UAE YEM 07:55 PM UAE vs Yemen
20 Nov IRA VEN 08:30 PM Iran vs Venezuela
20 Nov NIG UGA 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Uganda
20 Nov KUW SYR 09:30 PM Kuwait vs Syria
20 Nov IRA BOL 09:30 PM Iraq vs Bolivia
20 Nov JOR SAU 10:30 PM Jordan vs Saudi Arabia
20 Nov TUN MOR 10:30 PM Tunisia vs Morocco
20 Nov SOU PAR 10:30 PM South Africa vs Paraguay
20 Nov TUR UKR 11:00 PM Turkey vs Ukraine
21 Nov ALB WAL 12:30 AM Albania vs Wales
21 Nov BRA CAM 01:00 AM Brazil vs Cameroon
21 Nov ITA UNI 01:15 AM Italy vs United States
21 Nov FRA URU 01:30 AM France vs Uruguay
21 Nov BHU MAC 01:30 AM Bhutan vs Macao
21 Nov ARG MEX 05:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico
21 Nov CHI HON 05:45 AM Chile vs Honduras
21 Nov PER COS 06:00 AM Peru vs Costa Rica
21 Nov EL- HAI 06:30 AM El Salvador vs Haiti
21 Nov PAN ECU 06:30 AM Panama vs Ecuador
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us