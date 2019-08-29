Josef Martinez's scoring streak nears world-record territory - this week in MLS

Josep Martinez

As Josef Martínez of Atlanta United has continued his record-setting goalscoring streak, he has now moved among the longest scoring streaks – ever – around the world.

Martínez scored for a 12th consecutive match last Friday evening, netting the game’s only goal in his club’s victory against Orlando City SC. Martínez’s streak began on May 24, and in his 12 appearances since then, he’s scored 17 goals.

The 12-game run now equals the third-longest of any player in top-flight soccer around the world since the foundation of Major League Soccer, for a streak including league games only and completely contained within a season. The all-time world record was set by Lionel Messi, when he scored in 21 consecutive matches played in La Liga for FC Barcelona in the 2013-14 season.

Martínez has matched the streak of Robert Lewandowski, set in the 2012-13 Bundesliga season in Germany, when he was with Borussia Dortmund. The 12-game streak has passed the English Premier League record set by Jamie Vardy of Leicester City in 2015-16, and also the Serie A record set by Gabriel Batistuta while with AC Fiorentina in 1994-95.

Diego Valeri joins extremely select group as member of 75-75 club

Diego Valeri has moved into rarefied air for his production over his MLS career, among the greatest talents in the league’s history.

Valeri scored the 75th goal of his MLS career in the Portland Timbers’ 2-1 loss to Seattle Sounders FC at Providence Park last Friday evening. Combined with his 80 career assists (which are tied for 12th-most of any player in MLS history), Valeri has become just the sixth player in MLS history to record 75 goals and 75 assists for his league career.

Valeri is the only currently active player on the 75-75 list. Just two players in MLS annals have scored 80 goals and added 80 assists – the only two players to hit the century mark in both categories: Landon Donovan (145 goals, 136 assists) and Jaime Moreno (133 goals, 102 assists).

75 goals, 75 assists in Major League Soccer

Advertisement

Earthquakes attacking prowess heading toward record pace

San Jose Earthquakes have made a tremendous turnaround in the Western Conference standings this season, and have gained notice with their all-out attack toward goal. It’s now reached record-setting proportions.

For the season, the Quakes have let fly with 503 attempts toward goal. The average of 18.63 shots in every game would currently rank as the most per game of any club in MLS history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The season record was set last year by Sporting Kansas City, when the club averaged 17.15 attempts per game.

Most shots per game (single season)

The Quakes put a punctuation mark on their record-chasing efforts in their 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC last Saturday evening at Avaya Stadium.

The Quakes uncorked 43 total shots for the match – the all-time single-game record in MLS, breaking a mark set 21 seasons ago by the MetroStars. The 25 shots in the first half for San Jose were also the most of any single half in MLS history, as were the 19 total shots on target for the game.

Impact's Crepeau takes down 22-year-old saves record

While the San Jose Earthquakes were unleashing a record-setting offensive barrage last weekend, Vancouver Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Maxime Crèpeau was standing tall on his way to a record performance of his own.

The Quakes took a single-game record 43 shots, of which 19 were on target, also an all-time MLS record. Crèpeau made 16 saves from those attempts – setting the MLS single-game record, and breaking the mark set by Tony Meola 22 seasons ago, in the league’s second season, when he played for the MetroStars.

MLS WEEK 26 – LOOK AHEAD

MONTREAL IMPACT vs. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #331)

Stade Saputo, Montréal, Qué.

8 p.m. ET (TSN; TVA Sports)

REFEREE: Ismail Elfath. AR1 (bench): Kyle Atkins; AR2 (opposite): Claudiu Badea; 4th: Pierre-Luc Lauziere; VAR: Geoff Gamble; AVAR: Robert Schaap

MLS Career: 139 games; FC/gm: 25.5; Y/gm: 3.2; R: 38; pens: 44

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Impact 2 wins, 7 goals … Whitecaps FC 4 wins, 12 goals … Ties 1

AT MONTREAL: Impact 1 win, 3 goals … Whitecaps FC 2 wins, 6 goals … Ties 0

The Impact had their winless streak stretched to four games in Wilmer Cabrera ’s first game as head coach, falling 2-1 to Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday evening.

’s first game as head coach, falling 2-1 to Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday evening. Whitecaps FC continue their two-game road swing, following a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium on Saturday evening. Maxime Crèpeau made 19 saves in the defeat, the most by a goalkeeper in a single match in MLS history (in 5,797 games all-time).

made 19 saves in the defeat, the most by a goalkeeper in a single match in MLS history (in 5,797 games all-time). Whitecaps FC won the lone league meeting between the teams a year ago, a 2-1 win on March 4 at BC Place. Whitecaps FC have won the past two meetings between the teams in MLS play; the win ended a two-game undefeated streak for the Impact at BC Place.

Whitecaps FC have won two of the three league encounters in Montréal in MLS play, including a 2-1 win on April 29, 2017, in their last visit.

The teams have met four times in the Canadian Championship, including each of the past two years, both times in the semifinals. Whitecaps FC took last year’s series 2-1 on aggregate, winning 2-0 at BC Place a week after the Impact won 1-0 at Stade Saputo.

IMPACT: Bojan Krkic netted his first goal for the Impact and in MLS, the only Montréal goal vs. Toronto FC.

WHITECAPS FC: Jake Nerwinski scored his first career goal in MLS league play in his third season, netting the Whitecaps FC goal vs. San Jose. … Theo Bair collected his first career assist in MLS league play, making his 11th appearance.

NEW YORK RED BULLS vs. COLORADO RAPIDS

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #332)

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.

7 p.m. ET (MSG; Altitude)

REFEREE: Rubiel Vazquez. AR1 (bench): Brian Dunn; AR2 (opposite): Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein; 4th: Baldomero Toledo; VAR: Jon Freemon; AVAR: Kyle Longville

MLS Career: 24 games; FC/gm: 20.7; Y/gm: 3.1; R: 6; pens: 5

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Red Bulls 17 wins, 63 goals … Rapids 18 wins, 62 goals … Ties 7

AT RED BULLS: Red Bulls 10 wins, 42 goals … Rapids 7 wins, 30 goals … Ties 4

The Red Bulls had their two-game undefeated run put to an end, falling 2-1 to New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Rapids continue their four-game road swing still looking for a victory, following a 2-0 loss to Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Red Bulls won the lone meeting between the teams a year ago, a 2-1 win on May 12 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The two wins came after a four-game Rapids undefeated streak in the series, dating back to 2012, when they won two games (with two draws).

The Rapids have never won in Harrison, N.J.; their last away win in the series came in 2009, a 3-2 victory at Giants Stadium. The Red Bulls have won three of the six meetings at home since, with three draws.

The Red Bulls win last year was their first in Colorado since 2007, ending a six-game Rapids home undefeated streak (with five wins).

RED BULLS: Alex Muyl netted the Red Bulls goal, his third of season, equaling his single-season career-high registered each of the last two seasons. … Kaku collected his fifth assist of the season, his first since July 21; he has a goal and an assist in the last two games.

RAPIDS: Tim Howard was credited with four saves in returning between the posts following a three-match absence, in his matchup with Real Salt Lake’s Nick Rimando, the longest-tenured goalkeepers in MLS history. Howard made his MLS debut Aug. 18, 1998; Rimando his on May 10, 2000.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION vs. TORONTO FC

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #333)

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

7:30 p.m. ET (TSN; NBCS-Bos)

REFEREE: Timothy Ford. AR1 (bench): Kathryn Nesbitt; AR2 (opposite): Gjovalin Bori; 4th: Alejandro Mariscal; VAR: Ted Unkel; AVAR: Robert Schaap

MLS Career: 12 games; FC/gm: 22.9; Y/gm: 4.2; R: 2; pens: 1

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Revolution 13 wins, 51 goals … Toronto FC 8 wins, 38 goals … Ties 9

AT NEW ENGLAND: Revolution 10 wins, 30 goals … Toronto FC 2 wins, 11 goals … Ties 4

The Revolution extended their undefeated run to three games and gained a result for the 14th time in the past 15 matches, getting a late 2-1 win against the Chicago Fire at Gillette Stadium on Saturday evening.

Gustavo Bou netted the game-winner four minutes from time, his fifth goal in seven appearances since coming to the Revolution and MLS, now a third consecutive game with a goal.

netted the game-winner four minutes from time, his fifth goal in seven appearances since coming to the Revolution and MLS, now a third consecutive game with a goal. TFC ran its undefeated streak to three games with a first win in that span, defeating the Montréal Impact 2-1 at BMO Field. Justin Morrow netted the late game-winner for his first goal of the season.

netted the late game-winner for his first goal of the season. The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Jozy Altidore scored a late game-winner, canceling out a brace from New England’s Carles Gil , giving TFC a 3-2 win on March 17 at BMO Field.

scored a late game-winner, canceling out a brace from New England’s , giving TFC a 3-2 win on March 17 at BMO Field. TFC has won the last four meetings between the teams at BMO Field. TFC’s win there on Aug. 6, 2016, snapped an eight-game Revolution undefeated streak in the series, dating back to 2013. It was the first home win in the series for TFC since 2010, snapping a six-game winless streak (and three-game losing streak) vs. New England at BMO Field.

The Revolution are undefeated in the past seven meetings in Foxborough, Mass., with five wins and two draws in that time.

REVOLUTION: Carles Gil recorded his 12th assist of the season, his third consecutive game with an assist, and his eighth game in the last nine with a goal and/or an assist. Gil has five goals and seven assists over the nine-game span, since July 4. … Wilfried Zahibo scored his first goal of the season, his last coming last Aug. 11.

TFC: Marky Delgado scored his first goal of the season, his last in MLS play on Decision Day (Oct. 28) last season. … Jozy Altidore collected his fifth assist of the season, a second consecutive game with an assist, now with a goal and two assists in that span. Altidore has five goals and two assists in his past seven appearances. … Michael Bradley collected his third assist of the season, his last coming May 4.

MONTREAL IMPACT vs. D.C. UNITED

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #334)

Stade Saputo, Montréal, Qué.

7:30 p.m. ET (TVA Sports; FloSports)

REFEREE: Allen Chapman. AR1 (bench): Adam Wienckowski; AR2 (opposite): Jeremy Kieso; 4th: Elvis Osmanovic; VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.; AVAR: Craig Lowry

MLS Career: 155 games; FC/gm: 22.2; Y/gm: 3.6; R: 37; pens: 67

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Impact 5 wins, 19 goals … United 6 wins, 24 goals … Ties 7

AT MONTRÉAL: Impact 4 wins, 14 goals … United 2 wins, 9 goals … Ties 3

D.C. United had their losing slide extended to three games, falling 3-1 to the Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium on Saturday evening.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. They reached a goalless draw on April 9 at Audi Field.

The Impact have a four-game undefeated streak alive in Montréal, United’s last victory there coming in 2015. The teams reached a 1-1 draw there in the last meeting in Montréal, last Aug. 4.

D.C. United have a win and a draw in the two meetings all-time at Audi Field. United’s 5-0 win there last Sept. 29 was the largest margin of victory by either team in the matchup, and put an end to a six-game winless streak in the series. It was D.C.’s first win vs. Montréal since Aug. 8, 2015, a 1-0 victory at Stade Saputo.

IMPACT: Play Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Stade Saputo at midweek.

UNITED: Luciano Acosta scored the lone D.C. United goal against Philadelphia last Saturday, his sixth of the season, his first since June 1.

PHILADELPHIA UNION vs. ATLANTA UNITED

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #335)

Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pa.

7:30 p.m. ET (PHL 17; FS-South)

REFEREE: Robert Sibiga. AR1 (bench): Matthew Nelson; AR2 (opposite): Kevin Klinger; 4th: Eric Tattersall; VAR: Jorge Gonzalez; AVAR: Cory Richardson

MLS Career: 95 games; FC/gm: 22.0; Y/gm: 3.5; R: 24; pens: 27

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Union 0 wins, 4 goals … ATLUTD 3 wins, 11 goals … Ties 2

AT PHILADELPHIA: Union 0 wins, 2 goals … ATLUTD 1 win, 4 goals … Ties 1

The Union won their fourth win in the last six outings, defeating D.C. United 3-1 at Talen Energy Stadium on Saturday evening. Kacper Przybylko netted a goal, his 12th of the season, and also assisted on the other two as the Union won a third consecutive home game.

netted a goal, his 12th of the season, and also assisted on the other two as the Union won a third consecutive home game. Atlanta United won their fourth game on the trot, defeating Orlando City SC by the game’s only goal at Exploria Stadium on Friday evening. The winning run is one game shy of the club’s MLS record, set earlier this year (from April 27-May 15).

Josef Martínez netted his 22nd goal of the season, his MLS-record 12th consecutive game with a goal. The streak started May 24; Martínez has 17 goals over the streak.

netted his 22nd goal of the season, his MLS-record 12th consecutive game with a goal. The streak started May 24; Martínez has 17 goals over the streak. Atlanta United claimed their second major honor this season at midweek, winning the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in a 2-1 win against Minnesota United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Pity Martínez scored the game-winner as ATLUTD held on after taking a two-goal lead in the opening 16 minutes.

scored the game-winner as ATLUTD held on after taking a two-goal lead in the opening 16 minutes. The teams are meeting for the second time this season. The Union’s Brenden Aaronson and Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco traded second-half goals as the teams reached a 1-1 draw March 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

and Atlanta United’s traded second-half goals as the teams reached a 1-1 draw March 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United have never lost to the Union since coming into the league, with three wins and two draws in five meetings. ATLUTD had won the first two meetings in Atlanta before the draw this year.

ATLUTD won the last meeting at Talen Energy Stadium, a 2-0 victory last July 7; they reached a 2-2 draw there in their first-ever meeting on Aug. 26, 2017.

UNION: Ilsinho netted his fifth goal of the season, his last coming in a two-goal game June 8 vs. the Red Bulls. … Brenden Aaronson scored his second goal of the season and his MLS career, his first coming in his league debut on March 17. Aaronson also collected an assist, the second of his MLS career. … Kai Wagner recorded his seventh assist of the season, his third in the last five games.

ATLUTD: Brad Guzan was credited with five saves in recording a second consecutive shutout, now 189 minutes since his last goal conceded. The shutout was his MLS-leading 13th shutout of the season, equaling his single-season career-high set in 2007 with Chivas USA. … Ezequiel Barcocollected his second assist of the season, his first coming May 5.

COLUMBUS CREW SC vs. CHICAGO FIRE

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #336)

Mapfre Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

7:30 p.m. ET (FS-OH; ESPN+)

REFEREE: Drew Fischer. AR1 (bench): Jason White; AR2 (opposite): Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho; 4th: Yusri Rudolf; VAR: Caleb Mendez; AVAR: Eric Weisbrod

MLS Career: 118 games; FC/gm: 25.5; Y/gm: 3.2; R: 17; pens: 31

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Crew SC 19 wins (0 shootout), 97 goals … Fire 26 wins (1 shootout), 90 goals … Ties 20

AT COLUMBUS: Crew SC 13 wins (0 shootout), 58 goals … Fire 10 wins (1 shootout), 39 goals … Ties 8

Crew SC put an end to a four-game winless run, rolling to a 3-1 win against FC Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium on Sunday evening. Gyasi Zardes scored a pair of goals, both in the first half, now with 11 goals on the season; he has scored five goals over the last eight games.

scored a pair of goals, both in the first half, now with 11 goals on the season; he has scored five goals over the last eight games. The Fire weren’t able to make it four wins from five games, falling 2-1 to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday evening. Francisco Calvo netted the Fire’s lone goal, his fourth this season, third with the Fire.

netted the Fire’s lone goal, his fourth this season, third with the Fire. The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Crew SC’s Romario Williams netted the equalizer at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, leaving the teams in a 2-2 draw on July 17 at SeatGeek Stadium.

netted the equalizer at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, leaving the teams in a 2-2 draw on July 17 at SeatGeek Stadium. Crew SC have an eight-game home undefeated streak alive in the all-time series, with wins in the last two meetings at Mapfre Stadium, including a 3-0 win last May 12. The Fire last won in Columbus on June 22, 2013.

The Fire are undefeated in their last six home meetings with Crew SC, with two wins and four draws, Crew SC’s last win in Bridgeview, Ill., coming in 2015.

CREW SC: Pedro Santos collected a pair of assists, the first multiple-assist game of his MLS career, now with five assists for the season. Santos has four goals and three assists over his last seven games, since July 20. … Luis Díaz scored his first career goal in MLS, in his eighth appearance, and also added his third assist since coming to Crew SC. … Harrison Afful recorded his second assist of the season, both coming in the last three games.

FIRE: Nicolas Gaitán recorded his 10th assist of the season, his second in the last five games. Gaitán is the first Chicago Fire player to record 10 assists or more in a season since 2010.

FC DALLAS vs. FC CINCINNATI

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #337)

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

7 p.m. CT (FCDTV; WSTR – Star 64)

REFEREE: Guido Gonzales Jr. AR1 (bench): Frank Anderson; AR2 (opposite): Logan Brown; 4th: Kevin Broadley; VAR: Kevin Stott; AVAR: Kevin Terry

MLS Career: 3 games; FC/gm: 20.0; Y/gm: 2.0; R: 2; pens: 1

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: First meeting.

FC Dallas extended their home undefeated streak to eight matches, rolling to a 5-1 win against the Houston Dynamo at Toyota Stadium on Sunday evening.

Michael Barrios scored a goal and added an assist, his 13th for the season, one away from his MLS single-season career-high set in 2017. It was the second time in his career he had a goal and an assist in the same game (also: April 8, 2017). Barrios has a goal and five assists over the last four games.

scored a goal and added an assist, his 13th for the season, one away from his MLS single-season career-high set in 2017. It was the second time in his career he had a goal and an assist in the same game (also: April 8, 2017). Barrios has a goal and five assists over the last four games. FC Cincinnati saw their winless slide continue, falling 3-1 to Columbus Crew SC at Nippert Stadium on Sunday evening.

The teams are meeting for the first time in their histories.

FCD: Zdenek Ondrasek scored a pair of goals, now with three on the season (all in the last two games). … Jesús Ferreira scored his seventh goal of the season, his last coming July 20. … Reto Ziegler converted a penalty kick for his fifth goal of the year, a second consecutive game with a goal and his fourth penalty kick goal of the season. … Ryan Hollingshead collected his third assist of the season, equaling his MLS single-season career-high also set in 2015 and 2018.

FCC: Kekuta Manneh scored the FCC goal, his fourth of the season, his last coming on July 6. … Emmanuel Ledesma recorded his fourth assist of the season; he has four goals and three assists over the last nine games, since June 29.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY vs. HOUSTON DYNAMO

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #338)

Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan.

7:30 p.m. CT (FS-KC+; KUBE 57)

REFEREE: Alan Kelly. AR1 (bench): Micheal Barwegen; AR2 (opposite): Ian McKay; 4th: Lukasz Szpala; VAR: Edvin Jurisevic; AVAR: TJ Zablocki

MLS Career: 119 games; FC/gm: 24.3; Y/gm: 3.3; R: 17; pens: 47

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Sporting 7 wins, 36 goals … Dynamo 10 wins, 41 goals … Ties 13

AT KC: Sporting 3 wins, 19 goals … Dynamo 4 wins, 19 goals … Ties 7

Sporting won for a second consecutive game, defeating Minnesota United FC by the game’s lone goal at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday evening.

The Dynamo had their winless skid extended, falling 5-1 to FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Sunday evening.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. SKC’s Yohan Croizet and the Dynamo’s Alberth Elis traded goals six minutes apart midway through the second half, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw June 1 at BBVA Stadium.

and the Dynamo’s traded goals six minutes apart midway through the second half, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw June 1 at BBVA Stadium. Sporting have a four-game undefeated streak alive in the series, with two wins and two draws. The Dynamo’s last win came in 2016 in Houston.

Sporting won the last meeting at Children’s Mercy Park, a 3-2 win on June 23, 2018, their first at home in the series since 2011, ending a seven-game winless streak at Children’s Mercy Park (0-1-6).

SPORTING: Erik Hurtado scored the only goal, his second with SKC, the first coming Aug. 4. … Johnny Russell collected his seventh assist of the season, a second consecutive game with an assist. … Ilie Sanchez recorded his fifth assist of the year, a single-season career-high in his three MLS campaigns.

DYNAMO: Memo Rodríguez netted his sixth goal of the season for the Dynamo tally, his first since May 18. … Mauro Manotas recorded his sixth assist of the season, a single-season career-high in his five MLS campaigns. Manotas has two goals and an assist in the last two games. … Alberth Elis recorded his eighth assist of the season, his last coming July 3, when he also scored two goals, vs. New York Red Bulls.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC vs. NEW YORK CITY FC

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #339)

BC Place, Vancouver, B.C.

7 p.m. PT (TSN; YES)

REFEREE: Marcos de Oliveira. AR1 (bench): Mike Rottersman; AR2 (opposite): Apolinar Mariscal; 4th: Alex Chilowicz; VAR: Ricardo Salazar; AVAR: Rene Parra

MLS Career: 27 games; FC/gm: 24.7; Y/gm: 3.6; R: 3; pens: 9

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Whitecaps FC 1 win, 8 goals … NYCFC 2 wins, 9 goals … Ties 1

AT VANCOUVER: Whitecaps FC 1 win, 4 goals … NYCFC 1 win, 4 goals … Ties 0

The teams met once a year ago, reaching a 2-2 draw on Aug. 4 at Yankee Stadium.

The teams have split the two encounters in Vancouver, with NYCFC winning the first meeting by a 2-1 scoreline in 2015, but Whitecaps FC taking a 3-2 win there on July 5, 2017. NYCFC had won the first meeting at Yankee Stadium, a 3-2 victory on April 30, 2016.

NYCFC won for a second match in a row, their fifth victory in the past seven games, defeating the New York Red Bulls 2-1 at Yankee Stadium on Saturday evening.

Héber netted an audacious goal for the game-winner, his 13th of the season, now with four goals over the last four games.

WHITECAPS FC: Play Montréal Impact at Stade Saputo at midweek.

NYCFC: Maximiliano Moralez scored his seventh goal and added his MLS-leading 18th assist. Moralez now has an assist in four consecutive games, with five assists over that span. It’s the 10th time in his three MLS seasons he’s had at least one goal and one assist in the same game. … Anton Tinnerholm collected his sixth assist of the season, his second in the last four games; the six assists equal his total from his first MLS season last year.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES vs. ORLANDO CITY SC

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #340)

Avaya Stadium, San Jose, Calif.

7:30 p.m. PT (NBCS-CA; YouTube TV [ORL] / My65)

REFEREE: Silviu Petrescu. AR1 (bench): Ian Anderson; AR2 (opposite): Felisha Mariscal; 4th: Joseph Dickerson; VAR: Victor Rivas; AVAR: Michael Kampmeinert

MLS Career: 155 games; FC/gm: 27.5; Y/gm: 3.8; R: 23; pens: 38

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Earthquakes 0 wins, 6 goals … Orlando City 1 win, 7 goals … Ties 3

AT SAN JOSE: Earthquakes 0 wins, 2 goals … Orlando City 0 wins, 2 goals … Ties 2

The Quakes put an end to their four-game winless skid, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 at Avaya Stadium on Saturday evening.

Chris Wondolowski scored his 11th goal of the season and the 155th of his MLS league career, and also added an assist, the 14th time in his MLS career he’s had at least one goal and one assist in the same game.

scored his 11th goal of the season and the 155th of his MLS league career, and also added an assist, the 14th time in his MLS career he’s had at least one goal and one assist in the same game. The Quakes uncorked 45 total attempts at goal, the all-time MLS record for a single game (now in 5,797 regular games).

Orlando City SC had their four-game undefeated run come to an end, falling to Atlanta United by the game’s lone goal at Exploria Stadium on Friday evening.

Orlando City SC won the lone meeting between the teams a year ago, a 3-2 win on April 21 in Orlando, the first victory by either side in the all-time series.

The teams played to draws in each of their first three meetings. They reached a 1-1 draw last at Avaya Stadium on May 17, 2017, the second 1-1 draw they have played to in San Jose (also in 2015). The teams played to a 2-2 draw in their first encounter in Orlando, June 18, 2016 at the Citrus Bowl.

QUAKES: Judson scored his first goal for the Quakes and in MLS, making his 21st appearance of the season. … Magnus Eriksson recorded two assists, now with eight for the season, the first multiple-assist game of his MLS career. … Cristian Espinoza recorded his 11th assist of the season, the most by a Quakes player in a season since Marvín Chávez had 13 in 2012. … Andres Rios scored his first MLS goal, in his third appearance.

OCSC: Orlando City SC took 22 shots vs. Atlanta United, their season-high this year and tied for the fifth-most in a game in the club’s MLS history.

PORTLAND TIMBERS vs. REAL SALT LAKE

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #341)

Providence Park, Portland, Ore.

7:30 p.m. PT (KPDX; KMYU-12)

REFEREE: Nima Saghafi. AR1 (bench): C.J. Morgante; AR2 (opposite): Adam Garner; 4th: Ramy Touchan; VAR: Geoff Gamble; AVAR: Chris Elliott

MLS Career: 56 games; FC/gm: 26.9; Y/gm: 4.1; R: 7; pens: 21

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Timbers 8 wins, 30 goals … Real 7 wins, 30 goals … Ties 7

AT PORTLAND: Timbers 3 wins, 13 goals … Real 2 wins, 12 goals … Ties 5

The Timbers suffered a second consecutive defeat, falling 2-1 to Seattle Sounders FC at Providence Park on Friday evening. Diego Valeri netted the lone Timbers goal, his seventh of the season and 75th of his MLS league career.

netted the lone Timbers goal, his seventh of the season and 75th of his MLS league career. Real won for a fourth time in five matches in dramatic fashion, getting two goals in stoppage time for a 2-0 win against the Colorado Rapids at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. Joao Plata converted a penalty kick for his first goal of the season

converted a penalty kick for his first goal of the season The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Sebastian Blanco and Valeri scored on either side of halftime to lead the Timbers to a 2-1 win on May 4 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

and Valeri scored on either side of halftime to lead the Timbers to a 2-1 win on May 4 at Rio Tinto Stadium. The Timbers have won each of the past three meetings, including both matchups a year ago, the two contests coming over a three-week span at the end of the season. The Timbers cruised to a 4-1 win on Oct. 6 at Rio Tinto Stadium, then took a 3-0 win on Oct. 21 at Providence Park.

Real Salt Lake won both meetings in 2017, one at each ground, which put an end to an eight-game Timbers undefeated streak in the all-time league series. The last previous RSL win had come on April 19, 2014; Portland won four of the eight games in between, with four draws.

TIMBERS: Diego Valeri scored his fifth goal directly from a free kick in his MLS league career, his last coming May 5, 2018. He also has one in the MLS Cup Playoffs (also in 2018).

REAL: Jefferson Savarino scored very late, his seventh goal of the season. Savarino has four goals and four assists in the last eight games, since July 13. … Nick Rimando was credited with five saves in recording his eighth shutout of the season, tied for fifth in MLS this season, the 152nd of his MLS career.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC vs. LA GALAXY

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #342)

CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Wash.

3:30 p.m. PT (FS1 / FOX Deportes)

REFEREE: Chris Penso. AR1 (bench): Corey Rockwell; AR2 (opposite): Jeremy Hanson; 4th: Elijio Arreguin; VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero; AVAR: Eduardo Mariscal

MLS Career: 164 games; FC/gm: 23.7; Y/gm: 3.8; R: 49; pens: 62

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Sounders FC 7 wins, 34 goals … Galaxy 10 wins, 36 goals … Ties 10

AT SEATTLE: Sounders FC 4 wins, 18 goals … Galaxy 4 wins, 14 goals … Ties 5

Sounders FC put an end to a four-game winless slide in perfect fashion, defeating arch-rivals Portland Timbers 2-1 at Providence Park on Friday evening.

The Galaxy made it three games without defeat in a wild 3-3 draw with city rivals Los Angeles Football Club at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday evening.

Zlatan Ibrahimović scored two goals – his third multiple-goal game in five matches vs. LAFC – now with 22 goals for the season (in 22 games), equaling his season total from a year ago (in 27 appearances). It was his third consecutive two-goal game, his seventh multiple-goal game this season, leading the league (the 13th of his two MLS campaigns).

scored two goals – his third multiple-goal game in five matches vs. LAFC – now with 22 goals for the season (in 22 games), equaling his season total from a year ago (in 27 appearances). It was his third consecutive two-goal game, his seventh multiple-goal game this season, leading the league (the 13th of his two MLS campaigns). The teams are meeting for the second time this season, the second time in three weeks. Ibrahimović scored a pair of goals, but Sounders FC gained a late own goal to leave the teams in a 2-2 draw Aug. 17 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Sounders FC claimed a 5-0 victory in the last meeting in Seattle, last Aug. 18 at CenturyLink Field, equaling the club’s record for margin of victory over its 10 MLS seasons, and the Galaxy equaling the biggest margin of defeat in their 23-year history (set twice previously). It was their first against the Galaxy at home in league play since 2014 (though Sounders FC did win twice at home in the MLS Cup Playoffs over that timeframe).

Sounders FC have come away with points on four of their last five trips to Carson, Calif., with two wins and two draws. The Seattle win in 2016 ended an 11-game winless streak there in league and MLS Cup play.

SOUNDERS FC: Raúl Ruidíaz netted his 10th goal of the season, his second consecutive game with a goal. The 10 goals match his total from a year ago, his first MLS season. Ruidíaz also collected an assist, his second of the season and third of his MLS career; two of the assists have also come when he has scored goals. … Cristian Roldan scored his fourth goal of the season, his last goals coming in back-to-back games May 4-11. … Jordan Morris recorded his fifth assist of the season, his third in the last four games.

GALAXY: Cristian Pavón netted his first career goal in MLS, in his fourth appearance. He also collected his second assist. … Favio Alvarez recorded two assists, now with four for the season, his first career multiple-assist game in MLS.

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB vs. MINNESOTA UNITED FC

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 (Week 26, MLS Game #343)

Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

7:30 p.m. PT (YouTube TV [LA] / KVMD; FS-North)

REFEREE: Armando Villarreal. AR1 (bench): Corey Parker; AR2 (opposite): Jeffrey Greeson; 4th: Alex Chilowicz; VAR: Victor Rivas; AVAR: Joshua Patlak

MLS Career: 132 games; FC/gm: 22.3; Y/gm: 3.1; R: 27; pens: 32

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: LAFC 1 win, 3 goals … MNUFC 1 win, 5 goals … Ties 0

AT BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM: LAFC 1 win, 2 goals … MNUFC 0 wins, 0 goals … Ties 0

LAFC saw their long winning streak put to an end but still extended their undefeated streak to six games, coming back for a 3-3 draw with the LA Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday evening.

Carlos Vela scored his 27th goal of the season, a fourth consecutive game with a goal (and an eighth game with a goal in his last nine), just the fifth player in MLS history to score as many as 27 goals in a season.

scored his 27th goal of the season, a fourth consecutive game with a goal (and an eighth game with a goal in his last nine), just the fifth player in MLS history to score as many as 27 goals in a season. MNUFC saw their two-game undefeated run snapped, falling to Sporting Kansas City by the game’s only goal at Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday evening.

The teams split their first two meetings in LAFC’s inaugural season a year ago. LAFC won 2-0 on May 9 at Banc of California Stadium, then Minnesota United FC returned the favor with a 5-1 victory July 22 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

LAFC: Latif Blessing scored a pair of goals, the second multiple-goal game of his MLS career, the first coming May 13, 2017 with Sporting KC. Blessing has six goals this season, a single-season career-high in his three MLS campaigns. … Mark-Anthony Kaye recorded his eighth assist of the season, his second in as many games.

MNUFC: Minnesota United FC went down to defeat in their first cup final, falling 2-1 to Atlanta United in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Robin Lod scored the MNUFC goal in the 47th minute.