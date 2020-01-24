KCB vs Western Stima prediction, preview, team news and more | Kenya Premier League 2019/20

Western Stima- Ojuang

KCB welcome Western Stima in a pulsating encounter which would have a high impact in the Kenyan Premier League standings. KCB come into this fixture with full confidence after getting all 3 points in each of their last two games and are unbeaten in their last 7 games with their last defeat coming as far back as November against Western Stima, a game they lost by a solitary goal in November.

Scoring has not been an issue for KCB so far on the road. Their last game against Chemelil Sugar saw them put up yet another impressive performance as they swept aside their opponents 3-0 on the night. KCB have scored an outstanding total of 24 goals in their last 10 games.

On the other hand, Western Stima would be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 loss against Ulinzi Stars in their last game. Prior to that, they were on a four-game winning streak and 7 games unbeaten run. Like their counterparts, Western Stima is a free-scoring side but they have found it difficult to keep clean sheets in all of their last six games. They are currently sixth with 30 points and a win would take them a place up just above KCB who are currently in 32 points.

KCB vs Western Stima Head to Head

Both sides have played each other 20 times, with KCB winning only 2 of those and Western Stima came out victorious in 11. On average, in direct matches, both teams scored 2 goals per match and Western Stima were the latest winners of the fixture between these two, which was a 1-0 victory back in November.

KCB Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Western Stima Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

KCB vs Western Stima Team News

KCB:

KCB maintain their good shape coming into this fixture and will leave no margin for error from their last match, fielding every available player who earned them all 3 points last time out against Chemelil. The team is expected to remain unchanged and there are no worries for injuries and suspensions.

Western Stima:

Striker Edwin Oduor comes back into the team to continue his fine form in front of goal and the midfield pair of Samuel Mwangi and Tirus Omondi are expected to keep their place in the centre of the park. Moses Odhiambo and John Odhiambo are in line to start in the heart of the defence, as they've done so regularly this season.

KCB vs Western Stima Predicted XI

KCB XI: Zachariah Onyango, Moses Odhiambo, John Odhiambo, Tirus Omondi Micheal Onyango, Samuel Mwangi, Peter Mwachi Brian Victor, Edwin Oduor, Benjamin Muvengei.

Western Stima XI: Samuel Odhiambo, Luke Ochieng, Vincent Omumbo, Samuel Olare, Maurice Ojwang, David Ojuang, Kevin Okoth, Vincent Odongo, Villa Oromchan, Herbert Kopany.

KCB vs Western Stima Prediction

Although Western Stima have produced sensational results in this fixture in the past, KCB could still give them a run for their money. However, the contest can go either way and a draw is also a plausible result.

Prediction - KCB 1-1 Western Stima