Kenyan Premier League: News Round-Up

As has been expected for quite some months now, there’s a lot of movement in and out of the Kenyan Premier League. The financial struggles that teams have been facing ever since the start of the season meant a lot was expected in the January transfer window.

Ever since SportPesa left, the league has found it hard trying to lure new sponsors to the league. This has brought about a financial crisis that has already seen Sony Sugar FC relegated from the league after they failed to honour three consecutive matches.

But the movements haven’t been brought by the crisis alone; there have been times where performance has been the issue. With that in mind, let’s see what’s doing rounds of late:

Gor Mahia Lose Midfielder To Union Omaha

Otieno turning up for Gor Mahia

The sad news for KPL sides isn’t going away anytime soon unless the clubs and the league find new sponsors. Gor is just one of the teams that have been hard-hit by the financial crisis and they have lost another player.

Now, Gor Mahia had initially only lost one player Yikpe to Yanga FC in Tanzania due to the crisis. They are now losing talented midfielder Tobias Otieno who is joining Union Omaha in the USA.

Tobias Otieno has this season managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the KPL despite his tender years. Otieno was signed at the beginning of the season from Sony Sugar FC and has gone on to be one of Gor’s star performers.

His energy and drive in the centre of the park has kept Kogalo moving even in their tough games and that will surely be missed. The youngster is yet to fully establish himself in the senior national side despite some call ups. He, however, is one of the mainstays in the Under 23 side that has been performing admirably.

The 21-year old leaves Gor Mahia with a gaping hole in their side that they should fill before the end of the transfer window.

Duke Abuya Joins Nkana FC

Abuya playing for Sharks

Another player going out of the KPL in search of greener pastures is Duke Abuya who joins Nkana in the Zambian League. The Zambian side Nkana FC had tried to lure Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna a couple of days back but failed. They then decided to poach the former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder.

Duke Abuya had been an instrumental part of the Sharks side that gained promotion to the KPL two seasons ago. But he recently saw it fit to run down his contract with Sharks and join Nkana on a free transfer.

Here’s a short statement from Kariobangi Sharks coach Muluya,

"Duke Abuya has left the club on mutual consent after his contract came to an end. The midfielder joins Zambian side Nkana Football Club."

"We are grateful for the dedicated service he offered while at the club and wish him the best I’m his future endeavours," the statement read.

The attacking midfielder leaves with Kariobangi Sharks in 12th position in the Kenyan Premier League. Sharks have only accumulated 13 points from the 17 games they have played so far and it looks like a relegation battle is on their hands.

Gor Mahia Sign Ugandan Forward

Juma playing for the Uganda Cranes

It isn’t all gloom at Gor Mahia FC as the team has again managed to bring in another forward. Gor recently acquired the services of Clinton Okoth from Migori Youth in their search to replace Yikpe who joined Yanga a few weeks back.

Ugandan forward Juma Balinya joins Gor Mahia FC on a two-year deal from Tanzanian side Yanga SC. Balinya was reported to have left Yanga after a payment dispute happened back in December 2019. That prompted the Tanzanian side to bring in Yikpe from Gor Mahia, who is currently cash-strapped.

The Ugandan forward was last season’s top scorer in the Ugandan Premier League after scoring 17 goals . That prompted Yanga to bring him on board from Uganda police back in June of 2019.

Gor Mahia FC can only hope that he brings that kind of form to the club as they battle for the Kenyan Premier League. Gor Mahia (35 points) currently sits third on the table behind Tusker FC and Kakamega Homeboyz. Tusker has so far accumulated 37 points and Homeboyz have 36 points.

The two teams, though, have played two more games that Gor Mahia FC.