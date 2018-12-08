Kerala Blasters 0-1 FC Pune City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | ISL 2018-19

A relieved man

FC Pune City pipped Kerala Blasters FC to claim just their second victory of the ongoing Indian Super League and close down the gap between themselves and the top four to nine points.

For the visitors, Marcelinho was on target in the 20th minute, a goal that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The hosts dominated proceedings and had almost 25 efforts on target, but couldn't find the back of the net. They started off slowly and only mustered clear-cut chances late on in the game, but a late show from Kamaljit Singh kept Pradhyum Reddy's side in the game. The visitors had a few chances in the second half as well, but it was them putting the defensive shift in for the larger span of time.

First ever win in Kochi, first clean sheet of the season, first away victory of the season - there was a lot to smile for the Stallions.

Here are the major talking points from Pune's 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters.

#1 The game opens up early on, both sides carve out openings but fail to score

Robin Singh played a couple of telling passes

Right from the first whistle, both sides saw themselves clear on goal a few number of times. The explosive Ashique burst on to the scene as early as the 3rd minute when he picked the ball up in the center of the park and ran at the opposition defence, but hit the side netting.

Moments later, Marcelinho was played through on goal, but the substantial frame of Dheeraj Moirangthem created on the back of excellent decision-making, denied the forward. A minute later, Slavisa Stojanovic was exquisitely found with a long pass from Pekuson, but the striker's slow movement led to a weak effort.

Marcelinho once again got the away crowd off their chairs when he launched one from 35 yards out. Sahal Samad, who was the silver lining for Kerala, got in behind and tested the opposition defence, but scuffed his shot just above the frame of goal.

The game finally opened up in the 20th minute through a Marcelinho goal that carried a slice of fortune along with it.

