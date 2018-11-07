Kerala Premier League 2018-19 season to commence by the end of November

Gokulam Kerala FC with the Kerala Premier League trophy

The Kerala Football Association, the governing body for the sport in the state, is often criticized for its lack of professionalism in organising its state leagues over the past couple of years.

With the introduction of the Kerala Premier League in 2013, the KFA has managed to curb that criticism to some extent. As the 6th edition of Kerala Premier League is all set to start by the end of November, the KFA is confident about organizing the league in a better way.

The new season of KPL 2018-19 is planned in a better way compared to previous editions. New teams were added to the competition to make it more competitive and the duration of the league has also been increased. This edition of KPL will see 14 teams, including the department teams.

Kerala Premier League Information

Kerala Premier League is the top tier in the professional football structure in Kerala. Clubs from the league will have the chance to qualify for the I-League second division, provided they meet the eligibility criteria laid down by the All India Football Federation. Gokulam Kerala FC are the defending champions of the league.

Teams Participating in Kerala Premier League

In addition to the existing 10 teams, four new teams have confirmed their participation in the upcoming edition of the Kerala Premier League. RFC Kochi, Kovalam FC, Golden Threads and Indian Navy are the new entrants to the league. Teams who have confirmed their participation for the 6th edition of Kerala Premier League are as follows

1) Gokulam Kerala FC, 2) Quartz FC Calicut, 3) Sports Academy Tirur, 4) FC Kerala, 5) FC Thrissur, 6) Kerala Blasters Reserves, 7) RFC Kochi, 8) SBI Trivandrum, 9) Kerala Police, 10) Kovalam FC, 11) Indian Navy, 12) Central Excise, 13) Golden Threads, 14) Cochin Port Trust

Kerala Premier League Format

Participating teams will be divided into two groups of seven each, where the matches will be conducted in home and away format. The top two from each group advance to the semifinals. The semifinals and final of the competition will be a one-legged tie.

Cosco will be the official ball sponsor for the league championship. Fixtures for the League is expected to be released by mid of November

Kerala Premier League Telecast details

To increase the popularity of the sport in the state, the Kerala Football Association has taken necessary steps to telecast few of the selected matches of the competition online.

Authors Take

With the additions of new teams and increased duration of the league, the KPL will be an exciting affair. Teams have also bolstered their squad and have started preparations for the competition well in advance.