‘Kheleo’ the Leopard: Official mascot of the FIFA U-17 World Cup unveiled

Kheleo, the official mascot of the U-17 World Cup, looks like a clouded leopard,

The mascot was unveiled by Sports Minister Vijay Goel and AIFF President Praful Patel

What’s the story?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is just around the corner, and in the run-up to the tournament, the organisers unveiled “Kheleo”, the Leopard, as the tournament’s official mascot. Kheleo, who is a clouded leopard, was introduced to hundreds of fans and media representatives in a grand event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel and All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel were also present during the ceremony.

Commemorating Kheleo’s first public appearance, Vijay Goel addressed the guests saying, “We are sure that he will be one of the most memorable mascots a sporting event in India has ever seen. Kheleo is young, vibrant, enthusiastic and a perfect representation of our country. He will help us to involve kids with football in a fun way.”

Praful Patel said during the mascot launch, “I ask the entire nation to join us in this mission. Let’s take it upon us to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. To all the young kids, don’t lose this chance and let’s show the world we can win.”

In case you did not know

The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be the 17th edition of the youth championship. This will be the first time that India hosts a FIFA tournament.

Nigeria, who were crowned the champions in the last edition of the World Cup, however, won’t be able to defend their title as they failed to make it to the final round of the CAF qualifying tournament. They now become the first title holder after Switzerland (winners in 2009) to not qualify for the tournament.

The heart of the matter

The draw for the tournament will be held on July 7, 2017. Commencing on October 6, the World Cup will be played across stadiums in Kolkata, Guwahati, Kochi, Navi Mumbai, Goa and New Delhi.

Moreover, the All India Football Federation has hinted at a possible FIFA U-20 World Cup bid as well.

What’s next

The official mascot will represent the tournament and the host nation. Kheleo, would be going across the country to promote the tournament and the spirit of the sport amongst the people. The mascot will also participate in numerous activities in the run-up to the tournament.

Sportskeeda’s take

The reason for Kheleo being a clouded leopard is that the wild cat, found in a region extending from the Himalayan foothills to mainland Southeast Asia, is an endangered species and this will help create awareness about the rapid decline in their numbers.

The launch event is also an official beginning of the series events leading up the tournament, which will hopefully help India gain a stronghold in world football in the coming future.