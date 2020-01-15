Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football results roundup (14th January)

Football event - Khelo India Youth Games

The football event of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, which kicked off on 12th January played host to a couple of exciting encounters on the third day, most notably a big match that saw Bihar U-17s played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with the Chandigarh U-17s.

There were several other matches which took place on the third day of the football competitions but the one match which grabbed the most eyeballs was the battle between the Goa U-21 boys and Karnataka U-21 boys.

On that note, let us have a look at the results of all the football matches that happened on 14th January as part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

U-17 Boys

There were two matches from group A which took place in the U-17 boys' category today. In the first match, Bihar U-17s and Chandigarh U-17s played out a stalemate as both the sides scored one goal each. Suraj Kumar opened Bihar's account in the fifth minute before Ankush Kumar levelled the score in the 77th minute of the match.

In the encounter played later in the day, hosts Assam U-17s overcame a challenge from Mizoram U-17s at LNIP Sonapur. Nicodim Narzary scored two goals for Assam before Sanjay Bhumji netted the third one. On the other hand, M Lalpektluanga did all the goal-scoring for Mizoram U-17s.

U-21 Boys

There was only a solitary match in the U-21 boys' category during the morning session in a game where Goa and Karnataka locked horns. Alllwyn Vas scored the lone goal of the fixture as Goa U-21s won the match 1-0.

U-17 Girls

Just like the U-21 boys' section, there was only one match of the U-17 girls' category in the morning session. Odisha U-17s thumped Gujarat U-17s by a 3-1 scoreline in that game.

U-21 Girls

Tamil Nadu U-21 girls brushed aside their rivals from Manipur as goals from A Milleya, substitute Sivasankari and an own goal from Manipur's Yangoijam Chanu helped them register a 3-0 win in group A.

In the other group A match of the U-21 girls' department, goals from Mona, Renu and Jyoti undid Titli Sarkar's heroics as Haryana beat West Bengal 3-2.