King's Cup: Curacao name preliminary squad while India are yet to finalise head coach

Cardiff City's Leandro Bacuna has been named in Curacao's Preliminary Squad for the King's Cup

India's first opponents at the Thailand King's Cup 2019, Curacao, today named a preliminary squad for the tournament, which includes current Cardiff City midfielder Leandro Bacuna, and former Southampton and Everton defender Cuco Martina.

Curacao's national football team, formerly the Netherlands Antilles Football Team, are ranked 82nd in the world, and have qualified for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which is a tournament for North and Central American nations.

Former Leicester attacker Liandro Martis is also part of the Curacao squad that will play India next month.

Curacao will use the King's Cup as preparation for the Gold Cup, where they have been placed alongside co-hosts Jamaica, Honduras and El Salvador in Group C.

They open their campaign against El Salvador in Kingston, Jamaica, before facing Jamaica in Houston, and then rounding off their group stage fixtures by locking horns against Honduras in Los Angeles.

Curacao have seen it fit to use the Thailand King's Cup as preparation, where they will play two games. They open their campaign against India in Buriram, and depending on the result of that game, they will play the final or the third-place playoff.

The Curacao Football Federation has named a preliminary 34-man squad for the King's Cup, which will assemble for a training camp under the head coach, Remko Bicentini, before the final squad is announced.

While Curacao have announced this preliminary squad, there has been no movement on the Indian side just yet. Croatian Igor Stimac is yet to be officially confirmed as the head coach - that will be done only after the AIFF's Executive Committee ratifies the Technical Committee's recommendation.

Once Stimac officially takes charge, the squad is expected to have a training camp in India, before they depart to Thailand to face Curacao on June 5.

Curacao's preliminary squad for King’s Cup 2019

Charlison Benschop, Jurich Carolina, Roly Bonevacia, Gevaro Nepomuceno, Darryl Lachman, Cuco Martina (captain), Leandro Bacuna, Shermar Martina, Jarchinio Antonio, Shanon Carmelia, Brandley Kuwas, Liandro Martis, Jafar Arias, Elson Hooi, Gino Van Kessel, Ayrton Statie, Kenji Gorre, Shermaine Martina, Eloy Room, Michael Maria, Charlton Vicento, Kemy Agustien, Jurien Gaari, Zeus De La Paz, Gervane Kastaneer, Maiky Fecunda, Rowendy Sumter, Jarzinho Pieter, Ruensley Leuteria, Jurensley Martina, Jimbertson Vapor, Mirco Colina Jr, Bryan Anastacia, Gersinio Constansia