KPL is a great platform for youngsters, says K Gowtham

K Gowtham has emerged as a key component in Karnataka?s Ranji Trophy team in recent times.

by Press Release Interview 12 Aug 2017, 17:04 IST

K Gowtham (Image courtesy: Free Online India)

Bengaluru, 11 August 2017: K Gowtham became one of the highest paid players at the Karnataka Premier League 2017 player auction when Belagavi Panthers paid Rs 7.2 lakh for his services after a bidding war that involved as many as five of the seven teams.

Gowtham has emerged as a key component in Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy team in recent times, picking up 27 wickets in eight matches in the last season. His performances have resulted in a call-up to the India A squad touring South Africa. Despite that, he took time out to speak ahead of the upcoming KPL season, and much else.

Here are a few excerpts:

What does it mean for you to be one of the most expensive players at the Karbonn Smartphones KPL 2017 auction, powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies? It must have been something you expected given that you went for big bucks at the IPL?

I didn’t expect to be one of the highest paid cricketers in this year’s KPL. I’m sharing (this) with Amit Verma. Indeed, it’s a great honour to be one of the highest paid cricketers today in Karnataka for this year’s KPL. It means a lot to me personally. It gives me more confidence that I can deliver something good for the team. It’s a good sign for me.

You already had an impressive Karbonn Smartphones KPL, powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies, last year. How much do you think your experience with Mumbai Indians will help you this time around?

The IPL experience helped me better my thinking. I have raised one step, gone one step ahead. I raised my bar, whether it is thinking wise or fitness wise. And especially skill wise, the IPL has helped me in a big way.

How big a part did KPL, play in the Mumbai scouts spotting you?

A lot of youngsters get picked because of the KPL. It’s a great platform for all of us. You can see Cariappa, Shivil Kaushik, Kishore Kamath. A lot of other players who had not played the first-class game but still they played the IPL for big money. That shows how much mileage the KPL has. The scouting is done in a big way and all the IPL franchises look at such tournaments. The KPL is a big platform for all the youngsters. Whoever does well in the KPL reap the benefits.

KPL is more competitive this year, especially with the addition of Bengaluru Blasters. What’s your assessment of the revamped league?

The exposure will be more, the franchisees might come in (to scout) this year as well as it’s also in Bengaluru. Lot of scouts will be around. The crowd too will increase with the matches being played in Bengaluru in addition to Mysuru and Hubbali.

Favourite venue?

I would say it would be Mysuru. Purely because of the crowd and atmosphere out there. It’s fantastic. Last two years I was part of Mysuru Warriors and I was almost like a local boy there. And it’s always good to play in front of your home crowd.

What message do you have for the youngsters playing this year?

Just enjoy your game, instead of thinking that you’re on TV. Just enjoy the game thoroughly. And I’m sure you’ll get more success. Enjoy the pressure, life, crowd and the action.