KSS vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 15th, 2020

Hisingen CC plays their final ECS T10 Gothenburg League match as they face Kristianstad CC on Wednesday.
Hisingen haven't had the best of campaigns with one win and three losses to their credit. On the other hand, Kristianstad haven't featured in the thick of things so far and play as many as three games on Wednesday, with this being the second one of the day.
Despite having played a few games at the venue, Hisingen will go into this game as the least-fancied of the two sides with a lot being expected of Kristianstad's batting. All in all, we should be in for an excellent encounter in Kviberg with both teams looking for the all-important win.
Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary
Squads to choose from
Kristianstad CC
Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha
Hisingen CC
Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawan Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir
Predicted Playing XIs
Kristianstad CC
N Musleh, W Musleh, N Ahmad, A Shinwari, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, K Jan Mohammed, F Khawri, A Shinwari and S Khan
Hisingen CC
A Nag, G Seenivasan, F Mohammed, S Natrajan, M Saleem, A Jain, P Kumar, C Kilari, S Padmanabhan, B Konka and B Grewal
Match Details
Match: Kristianstad CC vs Hisingen CC
Date: 15th July 2020, at 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg
Pitch Report
With a few clouds expected to make an appearance, the pacers should get the ball to move around a bit, making it tough going for the batsmen. However, teams have done well to post scores over 80 despite the slow outfield. Hence, another competitive game beckons in Kviberg with both sides ideally looking to bat first on Wednesday.
ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Nag, F Mohammed, A Shinwari, W Musleh, M Saleem, P Kumar, A Jain, I Zahiri, C Kilari, B Konka and K Jan
Captain: M Saleem, Vice-Captain: W Musleh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Nag, S Natrajan, A Shinwari, W Musleh, M Saleem, P Kumar, A Jain, K Khawri, C Kilari, B Konka and K Jan
Captain: M Saleem, Vice-Captain: A NagPublished 14 Jul 2020, 23:22 IST