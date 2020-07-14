KSS vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 15th, 2020

ECS T10 Gothenburg action kicks off on Wednesday with a belter of a clash between Kristianstad CC and Seaside CC in Kviberg.

Seaside CC have been brilliant in the tournament so far, with four wins out of four. Although they did come close to losing one on Tuesday, they currently top the table and have already made it into the semis.

On the other hand, Kristianstad haven't played a game so far and have the tough task of playing six games in two days. However, they do have a decent roster and should prove to be a worthy opponent to Seaside CC, paving the way for an exciting clash between the two sides on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Kristianstad CC

Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha

Seaside CC

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

Predicted Playing XIs

Kristianstad CC

N Musleh, W Musleh, N Ahmad, A Shinwari, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, K Jan Mohammed, F Khawri, A Shinwari and S Khan

Seaside CC

A Zafar, H Koranga, A Arif, A Arora, I Khan, M Ghulami, R Pathak, S Gangannavar, Z Hussain, U Sarwar and Z Sabir

Match Details

Match: Kristianstad CC vs Seaside CC

Date: 15th July 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

The pitch has something on offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the ball does come on nicely to the bat, the slightly overcast conditions have provided the pacers with some additional movement with the new ball. Although there is some rain on the forecast, we should get a completed game with 85 being par at this venue.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KSS vs SSD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Koranga, N Musleh, M Ghulami, R Pathak, U Chaudary, A Shinwari, I Zahiri, K Khawri, U Sarwar, A Hussain and K Jan Mohammed

Captain: U Chaudary, Vice-Captain: I Zahiri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Koranga, W Musleh, M Ghulami, Z Hussain, U Chaudary, A Shinwari, I Zahiri, K Khawri, U Sarwar, A Hussain and K Jan Mohammed

Captain: I Zahiri, Vice-Captain: U Sarwar