KSS vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 15th, 2020

ECS T10 Gothenburg action kicks off on Wednesday with a belter of a clash between Kristianstad CC and Seaside CC in Kviberg.
Seaside CC have been brilliant in the tournament so far, with four wins out of four. Although they did come close to losing one on Tuesday, they currently top the table and have already made it into the semis.
On the other hand, Kristianstad haven't played a game so far and have the tough task of playing six games in two days. However, they do have a decent roster and should prove to be a worthy opponent to Seaside CC, paving the way for an exciting clash between the two sides on Wednesday.
Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary
Squads to choose from
Kristianstad CC
Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Nishad Ahmad, Akmal Popal, Abdullah Shinwari, Niyazwali Zargul, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri, Khaled Jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari and Sajid Kha
Seaside CC
Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq
Predicted Playing XIs
Kristianstad CC
N Musleh, W Musleh, N Ahmad, A Shinwari, I Wafa, I Zahiri, K Khawri, K Jan Mohammed, F Khawri, A Shinwari and S Khan
Seaside CC
A Zafar, H Koranga, A Arif, A Arora, I Khan, M Ghulami, R Pathak, S Gangannavar, Z Hussain, U Sarwar and Z Sabir
Match Details
Match: Kristianstad CC vs Seaside CC
Date: 15th July 2020, at 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg
Pitch Report
The pitch has something on offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the ball does come on nicely to the bat, the slightly overcast conditions have provided the pacers with some additional movement with the new ball. Although there is some rain on the forecast, we should get a completed game with 85 being par at this venue.
ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Koranga, N Musleh, M Ghulami, R Pathak, U Chaudary, A Shinwari, I Zahiri, K Khawri, U Sarwar, A Hussain and K Jan Mohammed
Captain: U Chaudary, Vice-Captain: I Zahiri
Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Koranga, W Musleh, M Ghulami, Z Hussain, U Chaudary, A Shinwari, I Zahiri, K Khawri, U Sarwar, A Hussain and K Jan Mohammed
Captain: I Zahiri, Vice-Captain: U SarwarPublished 14 Jul 2020, 23:27 IST