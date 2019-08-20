LA Galaxy Forward Zlatan Ibrahimović Voted MLS Player of the Week

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimović was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for the 24th week of the 2019 MLS season.

Ibrahimović recorded two braces last week, the first in a 2-0 Galaxy home victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday before scoring another two goals in a 2-2 draw against Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. Ibrahimović has tallied 20 goals, third most in the league, and three assists this season. LA sits third in the Western Conference with 41 points (13-11-2 overall record).

Facing FC Dallas, the Galaxy took a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute following a beautiful passing sequence. Jørgen Skjelvik dished the ball off to Ibrahimović in the center of the box, who then finished with a right-footed shot just inside the left post (watch goal). Ibrahimović gave the Galaxy a 2-0 lead in the 82nd minute when he converted a penalty kick goal (watch goal).

The Sweden National Team legend helped LA pull even at 1-1 against Seattle on Saturday with a goal in the 45th minute. Sebastian Lletget sent a cross into the middle of the box where Ibrahimović outbattled a defender to the ball and finished with a header far post (watch goal).Ibrahimović completed his second consecutive brace in the 65th minute to give the Galaxy a 2-1 lead after drawing a penalty and converting the opportunity with a powerful right-footed shot (watch goal).

The LA Galaxy host Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup semifinals on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2 / TUDN / TSN1 / TSN4), before returning to regular season action when facing rival, the Los Angeles Football Club on Sunday (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes / FOX Sports App / TSN1).