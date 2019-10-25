LA Galaxy Goalkeeper Matt Lampson Named MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year

NEW YORK (October 22, 2019) – Major League Soccer today announced that LA Galaxy goalkeeper Matt Lampson is the recipient of the award as 2019 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year. This is the third time Lampson has been selected for the honor, after having also won in 2016 and 2018.

After being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the age of 17, Lampson has been active in raising awareness for the disease when he started the non-profit LampStrong Foundation in 2013. Lampson signed his first professional contract eight years ago with Columbus Crew SC.

The mission of the LampStrong Foundation is to provide difference-making financial, emotional and motivational support to cancer patients and families in all the stages of cancer treatment and recovery, and to fund researchers. The foundation’s vision is to positively influence the lives of those battling cancer and to encourage survivors and their families to make the most of their second chance at life. As part of the Hero program, Lampson hosts a child battling cancer at MLS matches and training sessions.

This season, as a member of the LA Galaxy, Lampson hosted a child battling cancer at almost every match this season, home and away. Lampson also hosted children battling cancer during Galaxy training sessions at Dignity Health Sports Park.

In support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Lampson partnered with the LA Galaxy Foundation to host 50 CHLA patients and their family members at the September 21 match against Montreal Impact. Patients were hosted in a suite provided by Lampson and were recognized on the field during pregame warmups.

Lampson regularly visits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to meet and speak with cancer patients. He dedicates his time and makes monthly visits to CHLA as part of his commitment to positively influence the lives of those battling cancer and inspiring survivors to make the most out of their second chance at life. This year, Lampson and his foundation are making a $20,000 donation to the CHLA Oncology Section for adolescent and young adult patients battling the disease.

MLS teams had an opportunity to nominate candidates for the Humanitarian of the Year award (view all nominees ), which was voted on by club officials, media and MLS players. In recognition of Lampson’s humanitarian efforts, MLS WORKS will donate $5,000 to the LampStrong Foundation.

MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year Winners:

2019: Matt Lampson (LA Galaxy)

2018: Matt Lampson (Minnesota United)

2017: Ryan Hollingshead (FC Dallas)

2016: Matt Lampson (Chicago Fire)

2015: Kei Kamara (Columbus Crew SC)

2014: A.J. DeLaGarza (LA Galaxy)

2013: Matt Reis (New England Revolution)

2012: Chris Seitz (FC Dallas)

2011: Zak Boggs (New England Revolution)

2010: Seth Stammler (New York Red Bulls)

2009: Jimmy Conrad (Kansas City Wizards); Logan Pause (Chicago Fire)

2008: Jose Burciaga Jr. (Colorado Rapids)

2007: Diego Gutierrez (Chicago Fire)

2006: Michael Parkhurst (New England Revolution)

2005: Brian Kamler (Real Salt Lake)

2004: Chris Henderson (Colorado Rapids)

2003: Ben Olsen (D.C. United)

2002: Steve Jolley (MetroStars)

2001: Tim Howard (MetroStars)

2000: Abdul Thompson Conteh (San Jose Earthquakes)