LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Seattle Sounders will aim to maintain their superb start to the MLS campaign when they travel to the Dignity Health Sports Park to take on the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.

LA Galaxy failed to end their two-game losing streak against Portland Timbers as they fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat on May 22.

However, they quickly bounced back to winning ways last time out, claiming a 1-0 win over a resilient San Jose Earthquakes side.

San Jose defender Tanner Beason had a game to forget as he scored a 70th-minute own goal to hand Galaxy their fifth win of the season.

With 15 points from seven games, the Galaxy currently occupy third place in the Western Conference table, three points behind the visitors who sit at the summit of the table.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, picked up a second straight stalemate last time out as they played out a 0-0 draw with Austin FC on home turf.

This followed a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United when Raul Ruidiaz's first-half opener was canceled out by Josef Martinez's late penalty to force a share of the spoils.

Seattle Sounders are yet to beaten in this year's MLS campaign. Their last defeat came back in December 2020, when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Columbus Crew in the playoffs.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head

LA Galaxy have been the slightly better side in this fixture, claiming 16 wins from 42 games against Seattle Sounders. The visitors have picked up 15 wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

The Sounders are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak against LA Galaxy. They last met on May 3, when Brian Schmetzer's side cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win.

LA Galaxy Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Seattle Sounders Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Team News

LA Galaxy

The hosts remain without the services of Jalen Neal, who is sidelined with a foot problem. Captain Jonathan dos Santos is still working his way back from a calf strain and remains a doubt for this fixture. Defender Derrick Williams will also miss the game as he continues to serve his five-game suspension.

Injured: Jalen Neal

Suspended: Derrick Williams

Doubtful: Jonathan dos Santos

Seattle Sounders

The visitors have a relatively long absentee list as Stefan Frei, Jordy Delem, Nicolas Lodeiro, Josh Atencio and Jordan Morris have all been ruled out with injuries. Xavier Arreaga is currently on international duties with Ecuador.

Injured: Stefan Frei, Jordy Delem, Nicolas Lodeiro, Josh Atencio Jordan Morris

Unavailable: Xavier Arreaga

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafaña; Adam Saldana, Sacha Kljestan; Cameron Dunbar, Efrain Alvarez, Kevin Cabral; Javier Hernández

Seattle Soumders Predicted XI (3-4-3): Stefan Cleveland; Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Alex Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, João Paulo, Bradley Smith; Cristian Roldán, Fredy Montero, Raúl Ruidíaz

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders have enjoyed impressive starts to the campaign and we expect this to be a close and entertaining contest. However, we predict the spoils will be shared as they both head into this game with an evenly matched squad.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Shardul Sant