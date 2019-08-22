LAFC adds to landmark campaign with earliest postseason clinch: Week 25 MLS News & Notes

MLS News Release

LAFC ADDS TO LANDMARK CAMPAIGN WITH EARLIEST POSTSEASON CLINCH

As the Los Angeles Football Club continue their relentless march toward one of the greatest seasons in MLS history, another milestone was passed when the club clinched a berth in the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs last weekend – the first team to gain a postseason spot this season.

LAFC clinched their berth in the Western Conference on Saturday night with a 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake, booking their ticket after just 25 games, with nine games still to be played this year – the fastest of any team since the regular-season schedule length was expanded to 34 games beginning with the 2011 season.

Before LAFC, three teams had clinched places with seven games remaining (after 27 games). Included in that group is Atlanta United, which last year also clinched their berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs with eight weeks still to be played in the regular season, still the earliest in terms of calendar length of the league campaign.

No teams come into Week 25 this season with a chance to book a place in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs. Since the start of the expansion era in 2005, the tightest postseason race occurred in 2013, when 13 of 19 teams went down to the final two weeks of the season still with a chance to book a place. Of those, seven saw their fates on the final day of the season, with four teams clinching spots and three eliminated.

CARLOS VELA’S RECORD GOAL MOVING HIM UP THE CHARTS

With his 24th goal of the season last Saturday evening vs. Real Salt Lake, Carlos Vela set the MLS record for most combined goals and assists in a single MLS season. Along with his 15 assists on the season, Vela’s 39 combined goals and assists is now one ahead of the total set by Sebastian Giovinco of Toronto FC in 2015, when he first set the mark with 38 total goals and assists (22 goals, 16 assists).

With nine games still to be played this season, Vela is already tied for the seventh-most goals in a single season in MLS history, now seven goals behind the total of Josef Martínez of Atlanta United, who set the all-time record with his 31 goals last season.

At about the same time as Vela scored his 24th goal last Saturday, Zlatan Ibrahimović netted his second goal of the game in the LA Galaxy’s 2-2 draw with Seattle Sounders FC. The goals were No. 19 and No. 20 this season for Ibrahimović, following his 22-goal season a year ago in his first MLS campaign.

Ibrahimović became the third player in MLS history to record 20 goals or more in consecutive seasons, and the second to achieve it this year, after Josef Martínez reached the 20-goal mark a week ago, following his 31-goal campaign last year.

It’s the sixth time in MLS history there have been a trio of 20-goal scorers in a single season – the third consecutive year, and fourth time in the last five seasons. After seeing three 20-goal men in the inaugural season of 1996, MLS went another 18 seasons before it happened again, in 2013.

ATLANTA UNITED HIT HALF-CENTURY IN WINS IN RECORD TIME

With their victory against the Portland Timbers on Sunday evening, Atlanta United reached 50 wins for the club’s history (in regular season league play) after its inception in 2017.

The win came in the club’s 94th league match – the fastest of any team in MLS in the expansion era. The first to reach 50 wins which gained a club three points (including regulation-time victories in the shootout era from 1996-99) was the Los Angeles Galaxy, which recorded their 50th regulation time win in their third season in 1998, in their 93rd game played.

Including all shootout victories, the Galaxy are tied with D.C. United as the fastest to reach 50 wins overall, both doing in their third seasons in 1998 after 81 games played. The Chicago Fire reached 50 wins in 89 games played, also in their third season, including wins in the shootout in their first two campaigns of 1998-99.

WONDOLOWSKI LANDS ANOTHER MILESTONE IN HISTORIC GOALSCORING RECORD

Chris Wondolowski scored his 10th goal of the season for the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday evening in their 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park. It was the 10th season where he has scored in double figures, over each of the past 10 seasons – both of which are all-time MLS records.

Wondolowski has now hit for double digits in goals in two more seasons than did Landon Donovan, whom Wondolowski passed earlier this year as the league’s all-time leading goalscorer. No other player in league history has scored in double figures more than five consecutive seasons, a total Wondolowski has already doubled.

MLS WEEK 25 – LOOK AHEAD

NEW YORK CITY FC vs. COLUMBUS CREW SC

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 (Week 25, MLS Game #316)

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

7 p.m. ET (YES; FS-OH)

REFEREE: Allen Chapman. AR1 (bench): Brian Dunn; AR2 (opposite): Nick Uranga; 4th: Lorant Varga; VAR: Geoff Gamble; AVAR: Gjovalin Bori

MLS Career: 153 games; FC/gm: 22.2; Y/gm: 3.6; R: 37; pens: 67

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: NYCFC 3 wins, 22 goals … Crew SC 3 wins, 19 goals … Ties 4

AT NYCFC: NYCFC 2 wins, 9 goals … Crew SC 1 win, 5 goals … Ties 1

NYCFC recorded a fourth win in their past six outings, defeating FC Cincinnati 4-1 at Nippert Stadium on Saturday evening. Héber and Valentin Castellanos each scored a pair of goals for NYCFC; Héber now has 12 goals for the season, with three in the last two games, while Castellanos has four goals and two assists in his last two games.

and each scored a pair of goals for NYCFC; Héber now has 12 goals for the season, with three in the last two games, while Castellanos has four goals and two assists in his last two games. Crew SC extended their undefeated streak to six matches with a third consecutive draw, playing to a 2-2 result with Toronto FC at Mapfre Stadium on Saturday evening. Pedro Santos scored his ninth goal of the season, his fourth goal in the last four games.

scored his ninth goal of the season, his fourth goal in the last four games. The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Gyasi Zardes and Santos gave Crew SC a pair of leads, but goals from Héber and Castellanos pegged them back each time for NYCFC, leaving the teams in a 2-2 draw June 1 at Mapfre Stadium.

and Santos gave Crew SC a pair of leads, but goals from Héber and Castellanos pegged them back each time for NYCFC, leaving the teams in a 2-2 draw June 1 at Mapfre Stadium. The teams evenly split their league series over the first four seasons NYCFC was in the league, each winning three times, with three draws. NYCFC have won three of the four league meetings all-time at Yankee Stadium; they also met in 2017 at Citi Field in Queens in NYCFC’s home fixture, reaching a 2-2 draw. The lone road win in the series came at Mapfre Stadium, a 3-2 NYCFC victory there in 2016.

The teams also met in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2017, with Crew SC taking the series 4-3 on aggregate, winning the first leg at home 4-1, before NYCFC took the return match 2-0 in the Bronx.

NYCFC: Maximiliano Moralez recorded a pair of assists, now with 16 assists for the season, leading MLS (one ahead of both Carlos Vela and Diego Valeri). Moralez has three assists in his last two games; the 16 assists match his MLS single-season career-high set last year.

CREW SC: David Accam scored his sixth goal of the season, his second since coming to Crew SC from Philadelphia via trade. … Wil Trapp collected his fourth assist, his second in as many games. … Harrison Afful collected his first assist of the season, his last coming on Decision Day (Oct. 28) last year, the final of his MLS single-season career-high six assists.

D.C. UNITED vs. NEW YORK RED BULLS

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 (Week 25, MLS Game #317)

Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

8 p.m. ET (UniMás)

REFEREE: Ismail Elfath. AR1 (bench): Frank Anderson; AR2 (opposite): Corey Rockwell; 4th: Matt Franz; VAR: Hilario Grajeda; AVAR: Ian McKay

MLS Career: 138 games; FC/gm: 25.5; Y/gm: 3.2; R: 36; pens: 43

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: D.C. United 34 wins (1 shootout), 135 goals … Red Bulls 29 wins (1 shootout), 115 goals … Ties 14

AT D.C.: D.C. United 21 wins (1 shootout), 80 goals … Red Bulls 12 wins (1 shootout), 61 goals … Ties 7

D.C. United weren’t able to make it back-to-back wins from a quick cross-country trip, falling 1-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on Saturday evening.

The Red Bulls again rebounded swiftly from a defeat with a result, gaining a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening.

The Red Bulls have an eight-game undefeated streak alive in the series, with United’s last win overall coming on May 13, 2016, at RFK Stadium.

The teams met twice a year ago at Audi Field, and the Red Bulls came away with points from both. Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the game’s lone goal July 25. Then they reached a 3-3 draw on Sept. 16.

scored the game’s lone goal July 25. Then they reached a 3-3 draw on Sept. 16. The Red Bulls have a nine-game undefeated streak going in regular season matches at Red Bull Arena, having won five of the past seven meetings in Harrison, N.J., including a 1-0 win last year on Aug. 26 in the lone meeting there. United’s last win at the Red Bulls came in 2011.

The teams have met 93 times in all competitions over the years – the most of any two clubs in MLS history. New York has won 34 and United have won 43, including a 7-4-2 record in the postseason. They play for the Atlantic Cup, awarded to the winner of the season series by supporters’ groups from both clubs.

UNITED: Following the Red Bulls match, D.C. United have a three-game road swing, the next two matches vs. Eastern Conference opposition (at Philadelphia and Montréal). Four of United’s final six games are away from home. … D.C. United were kept off the scoresheet for a third consecutive away match at Vancouver, now 287 minutes since their last road goal.

RED BULLS: Marc Rzatkowski scored his second goal of the season, his first coming May 4. Rzatkowski has a goal and four assists over his last 10 games.

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB vs. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 (Week 25, MLS Game #318)

Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

7:30 p.m. PT (UniMás)

REFEREE: Kevin Stott. AR1 (bench): Chris Wattam; AR2 (opposite): Jeremy Hanson; 4th: Alejandro Mariscal; VAR: Ricardo Salazar; AVAR: Apolinar Mariscal

MLS Career: 345 games; FC/gm: 24.6; Y/gm: 3.1; R: 81; pens: 93

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: LAFC 3 wins, 11 goals … Earthquakes 0 wins, 3 goals … Ties 0

AT BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM: LAFC 1 win, 2 goals … Earthquakes 0 wins, 0 goals … Ties 0

LAFC became the first team to clinch a berth in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs, following their 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening.

Carlos Vela scored his 24th goal of the season, tied for seventh-most in a single season in MLS history. With his 15 assists on the year, his 39 combined goals and assists is now the single-most in a season in MLS history.

scored his 24th goal of the season, tied for seventh-most in a single season in MLS history. With his 15 assists on the year, his 39 combined goals and assists is now the single-most in a season in MLS history. The Quakes fell to a second loss in a row following a five-game undefeated run, dropping a 2-1 decision to Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday evening.

Chris Wondolowski scored his 10th goal of the season. It’s the 10th season in his MLS career – all over the last 10 years consecutively – where Wondolowski has scored in double-digits in goals, both all-time MLS records.

scored his 10th goal of the season. It’s the 10th season in his MLS career – all over the last 10 years consecutively – where Wondolowski has scored in double-digits in goals, both all-time MLS records. The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Vela scored a hat trick and set up a fourth goal as LAFC cruised to a 5-0 win on March 30 at Avaya Stadium.

LAFC have won all three meetings between the clubs, winning both meetings between the teams in their expansion campaign last year, taking a 4-3 win on June 9 at Avaya Stadium, then a 3-0 victory on Sept. 22 at Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC: Adama Diomande scored his eighth goal of the season, his fifth goal over his last seven appearances (since July 6) … Lee Nguyen recorded his fourth assist of the season, all coming over the last eight games (since July 3).

QUAKES: Cristian Espinoza recorded his 10th assist of the season in the loss to Sporting Kansas City. He’s the first San Jose player to reach double digits in assists since Marvín Chávez in 2012.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY vs. MINNESOTA UNITED FC

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 (Week 25, MLS Game #319)

Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan.

8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

REFEREE: Rubiel Vazquez. AR1 (bench): Ian Anderson; AR2 (opposite): Kyle Atkins; 4th: Sergii Demianchuk; VAR: Sorin Stoica; AVAR: Fabio Tovar

MLS Career: 23 games; FC/gm: 20.8; Y/gm: 3.2; R: 6; pens: 5

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Sporting 3 wins, 11 goals … MNUFC 1 win, 5 goals … Ties 2

AT KC: Sporting 3 wins, 9 goals … MNUFC 0 wins, 1 goal … Ties 0

Sporting put an end to a swift two-game losing run, defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday evening. Graham Smith scored the match-winner in the 76th minute, his first goal in his two MLS seasons.

scored the match-winner in the 76th minute, his first goal in his two MLS seasons. Minnesota United FC extended their undefeated streak at Allianz Field to seven matches, reaching a 1-1 result with Orlando City SC on Saturday evening. Abu Danladi scored the equalizer in second-half stoppage time, his second goal of the season.

scored the equalizer in second-half stoppage time, his second goal of the season. The teams have met six times in league play in MNUFC’s two seasons in MLS, and Sporting have won three – all coming at Children’s Mercy Park. SKC took two wins there a year ago, a 4-1 win on June 3 and a 2-0 win on Aug. 25.

The teams have played to draws in the last two matchups in Minnesota, including a 1-1 deadlock last May 20 at TCF Bank Stadium in the only encounter there a year ago. MNUFC won the first matchup between the clubs, a 2-0 win on May 7, 2017, in Minneapolis.

The teams have also met twice in three years in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Minnesota United this year taking a 4-1 win on June 12 at Allianz Field. Sporting won by a 4-0 decision in a fourth-round match in 2017.

SPORTING: Benny Feilhaber scored his third goal of the season, his first since his return to Sporting KC via trade from the Los Angeles Football Club. It was his first goal for the club since Aug. 6, 2017, when he scored in three consecutive games. … Johnny Russell recorded his sixth assist of the season; he has a goal and three assists over the last seven games. … Jimmy Medranda collected his first assist of the season, his last coming April 15, 2018.

MNUFC: The seven-game home undefeated streak is the longest in MNUFC’s MLS history, surpassing a six-game run from April 13-May 25 of this season.

ORLANDO CITY SC vs. ATLANTA UNITED

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 (Week 25, MLS Game #320)

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m. ET (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

REFEREE: Nima Saghafi. AR1 (bench): Kathryn Nesbitt; AR2 (opposite): Corey Parker; 4th: Kevin Broadley; VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero; AVAR: Jozef Batko

MLS Career: 55 games; FC/gm: 26.9; Y/gm: 4.1; R: 7; pens: 21

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Orlando City 0 wins, 6 goals … ATLUTD 5 wins, 14 goals … Ties 2

AT ORLANDO: Orlando City 0 wins, 2 goals … ATLUTD 3 wins, 5 goals … Ties 0

Orlando City SC extended their undefeated run to four games, playing to a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday evening. Nani scored his ninth goal of the season for the OCSC tally.

scored his ninth goal of the season for the OCSC tally. Atlanta United won their third game on the trot, defeating the Portland Timbers 2-0 at Providence Park on Sunday evening. Josef Martínez scored for an MLS-record 11th consecutive game, his 21st goal of the season. He is second in the MLS Golden Boot standings.

scored for an MLS-record 11th consecutive game, his 21st goal of the season. He is second in the MLS Golden Boot standings. The teams are meeting for the second time this season in league play. Pity Martínez scored the game’s only goal in the 14th minute to give Atlanta United the win May 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

scored the game’s only goal in the 14th minute to give Atlanta United the win May 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Two of the newest clubs in the league have already set the South on fire with their rivalry – and it's been one completely owned by Atlanta United. In seven league meetings all-time, Atlanta has not lost to its neighbor to the south – including wins in each of the last four meetings in league play.

The teams also met in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal this year – and again ATLUTD took the victory, a 2-0 triumph behind goals from Eric Remedi and Emerson Hyndman on Aug. 6 at Exploria Stadium.

OCSC: Orlando City’s four-game undefeated streak is the club’s longest of the season, the longest since a six-game run last March 31-May 6.

ATLUTD: Leandro González Pirez scored his first goal of the season, the third of his MLS career. He has scored exactly one goal in each of his three league campaigns, his last Aug. 24, 2018, vs. Orlando City. …Brad Guzan was credited with five saves in recording his league-leading 12th shutout of the season, one shy of his MLS single-season career-high set in 2007 with Chivas USA.

PORTLAND TIMBERS vs. SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 (Week 25, MLS Game #321)

Providence Park, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m. PT (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)

REFEREE: Jair Marrufo. AR1 (bench): Jeff Hosking; AR2 (opposite): Jose Da Silva; 4th: Lukasz Szpala; VAR: Edvin Jurisevic; AVAR: Joshua Patlak

MLS Career: 252 games; FC/gm: 23.1; Y/gm: 2.8; R: 42; pens: 81

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Timbers 8 wins, 36 goals … Sounders FC 10 wins, 39 goals … Ties 6

AT PORTLAND: Timbers 6 wins, 26 goals … Sounders FC 3 wins, 20 goals … Ties 3

The Timbers saw their two-game winning streak put to an end in a 2-0 loss to Atlanta United on Sunday evening, their first loss at Providence Park following a seven-game home undefeated run.

Sounders FC saw their winless run reach four matches, coming back for a late 2-2 draw with the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday evening.

The teams are meeting for the second time in league play this season. Brian Fernandez scored goals on either side of halftime, leading the Timbers to a dramatic 2-1 win on July 21 at CenturyLink Field.

scored goals on either side of halftime, leading the Timbers to a dramatic 2-1 win on July 21 at CenturyLink Field. The last three league meetings in the series have been won by the away team. Sounders FC won the last regular-season matchup at Providence Park, last Aug. 26, their first win in Portland since 2014. When the Timbers took a 4-1 win on June 28, 2015, the three-goal victory equaled Portland’s largest margin of victory against the Sounders since 1977.

The Timbers have won the last two meetings at CenturyLink Field – their only wins ever in Seattle in MLS regular season games (Sounders FC were 7-0-3 leading up to that match), though the Timbers won at home in the MLS Cup Playoffs meeting between the clubs.

The Timbers also won a fourth-round U.S. Open Cup match between the clubs this season, a 2-1 win on June 12 at CenturyLink Field, as Fernandez netted both Portland goals.

The teams also met last year in the MLS Cup Playoffs, the Timbers winning in a dramatic penalty shootout in the Western Conference Quarterfinals after ending 4-4 on aggregate. The Timbers won the first leg 2-1 at Providence Park, then Sounders FC won 3-2 in extra time, sending the tie to the decider. It was a second win in a playoff series for the Timbers, also winning the 2013 Western Conference Semifinals.

The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers have met 106 times in all competitions, the most between two U.S.-based clubs, the second-most in U.S./Canadian soccer history. Since their first meeting in 1975 in the old North American Soccer League, Seattle has won 52 times and Portland has won 40, with 14 draws. In MLS league play, Sounders FC have won 10 matches, the Timbers have won eight, and six have been draws.

TIMBERS: The Timbers seven-game home undefeated streak matched the fourth-longest in the club’s MLS history, the longest since a 16-game run without defeat at Providence Park that stretched nearly a year, Aug 6, 2017-Aug. 4, 2018.

SOUNDERS FC: Raúl Ruidíaz scored his ninth goal of the season, his third over his last five appearances, since July 14, when he returned from Copa América duty with Peru. … Harry Shipp collected his third assist of the season; he has two goals and an assist over the last two games.

NEW YORK CITY FC vs. NEW YORK RED BULLS

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 (Week 25, MLS Game #322)

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

7 p.m. ET (ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes)

REFEREE: Kevin Stott. AR1 (bench): Eric Boria; AR2 (opposite): Andrew Bigelow; 4th: Silviu Petrescu; VAR: Tim Ford; AVAR: Peter Balciunas

MLS Career: 345 games; FC/gm: 24.6; Y/gm: 3.1; R: 81; pens: 93

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: NYCFC 4 wins, 14 goals … Red Bulls 7 wins, 28 goals … Ties 2

AT YANKEE STADIUM: NYCFC 3 wins, 8 goals … Red Bulls 2 wins, 13 goals … Ties 1

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Daniel Royer scored goals on either side of halftime as the Red Bulls took a 2-1 win on July 14 at Red Bull Arena.

scored goals on either side of halftime as the Red Bulls took a 2-1 win on July 14 at Red Bull Arena. The Red Bulls have won seven of the 13 meetings all-time in league play, with a 28-14 goal differential. Included in that was a 7-0 Red Bulls win on May 21, 2016, at Yankee Stadium, the victory matching the largest margin of victory in MLS history (and the seven goals by the Red Bulls their club record). In all competitions, the Red Bulls have won nine of 15 matches, with two draws, with a 32-14 goal differential.

Two of NYCFC’s four wins vs. the Red Bulls came in 2017, a 2-0 victory on June 24 in the club’s first win ever at Red Bull Arena, and a 3-2 victory at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 6. NYCFC have won three of the last seven league meetings, with one draw, over the last three years.

NYCFC: Play Columbus Crew SC at Yankee Stadium at midweek.

RED BULLS: Play D.C. United at Audi Field at midweek.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION vs. CHICAGO FIRE

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 (Week 25, MLS Game #323)

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

7:30 p.m. ET (NBCS-Bos; ESPN+)

REFEREE: Alex Chilowicz. AR1 (bench): Cory Richardson; AR2 (opposite): CJ Morgante; 4th: Marcos de Oliveira; VAR: Alan Kelly; AVAR: Claudiu Badea

MLS Career: 21 games; FC/gm: 24.5; Y/gm: 3.6; R: 4; pens: 7

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Revolution 21 wins, 80 goals … Fire 27 wins, 90 goals … Ties 13

AT NEW ENGLAND: Revolution 16 wins, 44 goals … Fire 10 wins, 30 goals … Ties 4

The Revolution reached a second consecutive draw, playing to a 1-1 result with the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening. Carles Gil collected his 11th assist of the season, tied for fifth place in the MLS assist standings; Gil has five goals and seven assists over the last eight games.

collected his 11th assist of the season, tied for fifth place in the MLS assist standings; Gil has five goals and seven assists over the last eight games. The Fire won for a third time in the last four games, defeating the Philadelphia Union 2-0 at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday evening. Nemanja Nikolic scored a pair of goals, now with 11 goals this season, a fourth consecutive game with a goal, with five goals in the span.

scored a pair of goals, now with 11 goals this season, a fourth consecutive game with a goal, with five goals in the span. The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Nikolic scored two goals before halftime and Nicolás Gaitán scored a goal and added two assists, as the Fire rolled to a 5-0 win on May 8 at SeatGeek Stadium.

scored a goal and added two assists, as the Fire rolled to a 5-0 win on May 8 at SeatGeek Stadium. The Fire now have a seven-game undefeated streak alive in the series, with five wins and two draws over that time. The Revolution’s last win vs. the Fire came on July 23, 2016, a 1-0 win in Foxborough.

The Fire have come away with points on their last two trips to Foxborough, Mass., following a four-game Revolution winning streak in league play between the teams at Gillette Stadium. The Fire now have a nine-game undefeated streak alive in the series in Bridgeview, Ill., winning five of the past six meetings there.

REVOLUTION: Gustavo Bou scored for a second consecutive game, now with four goals (and one assist) in his six appearances since coming to the Revolution. … Juan Agudelo collected his second assist of the season, his first coming April 27.

FIRE: Nemanja Nikolic scored the 10th multiple-goal game of his MLS career, reaching the 50-goal mark in MLS league goals, the 67th player in league history to hit the half-century mark. … Przemyslaw Frankowskicollected his seventh assist of the season, his second consecutive game with an assist. … Johan Kappelhofrecorded his second assist of the season, his first coming May 11.

PHILADELPHIA UNION vs. D.C. UNITED

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 (Week 25, MLS Game #324)

Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pa.

7:30 p.m. ET (PHL 17; FloSports)

REFEREE: Chris Penso. AR1 (bench): Philippe Briere; AR2 (opposite): Gianni Facchini; 4th: Elijio Arreguin; VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero; AVAR: Thomas Supple

MLS Career: 163 games; FC/gm: 23.7; Y/gm: 3.8; R: 49; pens: 62

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Union 12 wins, 41 goals … D.C. United 8 wins, 28 goals … Ties 4

AT UNION: Union 8 wins, 17 goals … D.C. United 3 wins, 9 goals … Ties 0

The Union saw their two-game winning streak come to an end, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Fire at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday evening.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Marco Fabian netted a pair of goals and added an assist, as the Union cruised to a 5-1 win on Aug. 4 at Audi Field.

netted a pair of goals and added an assist, as the Union cruised to a 5-1 win on Aug. 4 at Audi Field. The Union have won the last five league meetings between the teams, over the past three seasons, winning both meetings all-time at Audi Field.

The Union have won the past five meetings in Chester, Pa., over the last four seasons. United’s goal in the first meeting last year, a 3-2 Union win on April 28, was their first at Talen Energy Stadium since 2014, ending a 451-minute scoreless drought.

The teams also met this season in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, with D.C. United winning 2-1 in dramatic fashion. Down a goal late, United leveled terms in the 118th minute, then Wayne Rooney converted a penalty kick two minutes later to give the D.C. the victory.

UNION: Haris Medunjanin had a two-game assist streak put to an end at Chicago, with three assists over the span, including a pair in the Aug. 4 win vs. D.C. United. … Kacper Przybylko also had a two-game goalscoring streak snapped, which included a goal vs. D.C. United.

UNITED: Play New York Red Bulls at Audi Field at midweek.

TORONTO FC vs. MONTREAL IMPACT

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 (Week 25, MLS Game #325)

BMO Field, Toronto, Ont.

7:30 p.m. ET (TSN; TVA Sports)

REFEREE: Baldomero Toledo. AR1 (bench): Frank Anderson; AR2 (opposite): Eric Weisbrod; 4th: Robert Sibiga; VAR: Jorge Gonzalez; AVAR: Jeff Muschik

MLS Career: 285 games; FC/gm: 25.3; Y/gm: 3.5; R: 100; pens: 111

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD: Toronto FC 10 wins, 34 goals … Impact 7 wins, 25 goals … Ties 4

AT BMO FIELD: Toronto FC 5 wins, 17 goals … Impact 2 wins, 13 goals … Ties 3

Toronto FC reached a draw for a second consecutive game, playing to a 2-2 result with Columbus Crew SC at Mapfre Stadium on Saturday evening. Jozy Altidore scored his 10th goal of the season, his fourth goal over the last six games, reaching double figures in goals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.