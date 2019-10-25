LAFC’s Bob Bradley named 2019 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

NEW YORK (October 23, 2019) – Major League Soccer today announced that Los Angeles Football Club head coach Bob Bradley has been named the 2019 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year, marking the third time Bradley has won the honor.

As the first head coach in LAFC history, Bradley led the second-year club to a record-breaking 2019 regular season, capturing the Supporters’ Shield for a Round 1 bye and the top seed in the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs as a complement to setting a new single-season points record (72) and tying the single-season team goals record (85).

In 2019, Bradley orchestrated a roster that produced the best MLS regular season (21-4-9), with three more wins and two fewer losses than the next closest teams. His motivational acumen led Carlos Vela to the Golden Boot crown with a single season scoring record of 34 goals over 31 games, and his LAFC backline allowed the fewest goals of any MLS club this season.

In addition, LAFC experienced tremendous first-year success under Bradley, appearing in the Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs, setting a new expansion team points record (57), and matching the records for expansion team goals (70) and away wins (7).

Building from scratch is Bradley’s specialty. He previously earned MLS coaching honors after leading the legendary 1998 Chicago Fire to an MLS Cup-winning season and a U.S. Open Cup title during their inaugural campaign. He went on to win a second award after guiding second-year club Chivas USA to the MLS Cup Playoffs during their turnaround 2006 season.

Internationally, Bradley coached the U.S. Men’s National Team from 2006-11, winning the 2007 Concacaf Gold Cup final over Mexico, placing second in the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup, and managing the USMNT to the top of their group in the FIFA 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Following a stint with the Egypt National Team, he later became the first American to manage an English Premier League club while at Swansea City before he joined LAFC’s technical staff last year.

Bradley is a two-time U.S. Open Cup champion with his sights set on winning a second MLS Cup, as top-ranked LAFC prepare for their Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs match against the LA Galaxy on Thursday, Oct. 24 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN4 / TVA Sports).

With three coach of the year awards, Bradley now joins New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena with the most in MLS history.

The award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results:

MLS Coach of the Year Winners:

2019: Bob Bradley – Los Angeles Football Club

2018: Gerardo “Tata” Martino – Atlanta United

2017: Greg Vanney – Toronto FC

2016: Oscar Pareja – FC Dallas

2015: Jesse Marsch – New York Red Bulls

2014: Ben Olsen – D.C. United

2013: Caleb Porter – Portland Timbers

2012: Frank Yallop – San Jose Earthquakes

2011: Bruce Arena – LA Galaxy

2010: Schellas Hyndman – FC Dallas

2009: Bruce Arena – LA Galaxy

2008: Sigi Schmid – Columbus Crew SC

2007: Preki – Chivas USA

2006: Bob Bradley – Chivas USA

2005: Dominic Kinnear – San Jose Earthquakes

2004: Greg Andrulis – Columbus Crew SC

2003: Dave Sarachan – Chicago Fire

2002: Steve Nicol – New England Revolution

2001: Frank Yallop – San Jose Earthquakes

2000: Bob Gansler – Kansas City Wizards

1999: Sigi Schmid – LA Galaxy

1998: Bob Bradley – Chicago Fire

1997: Bruce Arena – D.C. United

1996: Thomas Rongen – Tampa Bay Mutiny