Largest Stadiums in the ISL

The fifth season of the Hero Indian Super League has kicked off already, marking the beginning of the domestic tournament in style. Throughout the years, the ISL has grown exponentially in terms of value and viewership, making it one of the most valuable Indian sports competitions. There has also been a huge growth in the crowd attendance numbers in the stadium, which seems to be a great motivation for players to push harder.

This edition will run from September to March, where we will see the champion team get a spot in qualification stages of the AFC Cup, Asia's second-tier club competition. Last season, Bengaluru FC became the first ISL club to participate in the AFC Cup, where they qualified by virtue of being the Federations Cup champions from the previous season. Chennaiyin FC later became the first club to qualify for the AFC Cup via becoming the ISL Champion.

Most of these clubs play their home matches in large and open stadiums, where fans can come in huge numbers and support and cheer for their favourite team. Keeping this in mind, let us look at the largest stadiums in the ISL in terms of seating capacity.

#10 Mumbai Football Arena - Mumbai City FC

Mumbai Football Arena

Believe it or not, the Mumbai Football Arena is the smallest stadium in the ISL in terms of seating capacity; with just 7,790 seats! Situated inside the Andheri Sports Complex, the stadium was recently redeveloped to match the FIFA guidelines. The stadium became the home of the Mumbai-based team from the 2016 season, before which the home team used to play at the Dr.DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

#9 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium - FC Pune City

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex

The Balewadi Stadium in the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex stadium hosts the home fixtures for FC Pune City. Previously it used to be the home ground to the I-League club Pune FC. The stadium can seat up to 10,237 spectators. This stadium has also hosted many matches for the Indian National Team as well.

