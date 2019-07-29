Leagues Cup Semifinals Set for August 20 in Houston and Los Angeles

Club Tijuana v Los Angeles Galaxy: Quarterfinal - 2019 Leagues Cup

After evenly matched, hard-fought Leagues Cup opening round matches, Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX confirmed the August 20 Semifinals in Houston and Los Angeles in the new annual competition between the two top soccer leagues in North America.

On the Road to Vegas, where the Leagues Cup Final will be played in September, Houston and Los Angeles will host the semifinals on Tuesday, August 20, with matches between Club América and Tigres UANL, and LA Galaxy and Cruz Azul, respectively.

Fans interested in tickets to the Houston semifinal can purchase here starting Friday, July 26 at 12:00 p.m. local time. Tickets for the Leagues Cup semifinal in Los Angeles are available to the public starting Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Leagues Cup™ 2019 Schedule & Results

(All Times Eastern) / * Subject to change

Tuesday, July 23

Chicago Fire 0, Cruz Azul 2

LA Galaxy 2 (3), Club Tijuana 2 (1)

Wednesday, July 24

Houston Dynamo 1 (5), Club América 1 (6)

Real Salt Lake 0, Tigres UANL 1

Tuesday, August 20

SF1: Club América vs. Tigres UANL (BBVA Stadium – Houston, TX) 8:30 p.m. (Tickets here)

SF2: Cruz Azul vs. LA Galaxy (Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, Calif.) 10:30 p.m. (Tickets here)

Wednesday, September 18

Leagues Cup Final (Sam Boyd Stadium – Las Vegas) 10:30 p.m. (Tickets here)

