Leagues Cup Trophy Unveiled

The imposing, unique new Leagues Cup trophy was unveiled today in anticipation of the Leagues Cup Final between Tigres UANL and Cruz Azul, to be played September 18 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

To purchase tickets to the Final on Sept. 18, click here.

Leagues Cup represents unity through soccer across North America, while inspiring a ferocious sporting rivalry between two Leagues and three countries.

The Leagues Cup trophy, featuring stars, maple leaves and pre-Hispanic motifs (symbols representing the United States, Canada and Mexico respectively) – captures this sentiment, expressing the duality between Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX, united in a single expression.

Designed by both leagues and produced by Mexican artisans, the modern and dynamic trophy is forged and engraved by hand and is made of silver.

The trophy weighs in at 22 pounds and measures approximately 16.5 inches in height with a diameter of 16.1 inches. The original, perpetual trophy will be held by the winning league during the 12 months of its win, while a replica will be created for each champion to store in their trophy case permanently.

The trophy is the essence of the visual identity of the tournament: two equal and mirrored halves, adorned with engraving symbolizing the three countries involved in the competition. The name of the winning club will be engraved on the trophy, which will be positioned and exhibited in a way to read the reigning champion’s name until it passes on to the next Leagues Cup champion. Each league’s logos are positioned centrally on the artwork.

On the Road to Vegas, Tigres UANL secured its berth in the Final by defeating Club América in penalties, and Cruz Azul defeated LA Galaxy in a tightly contested match that ended 2-1.

Leagues Cup will expand from eight teams in 2019 to 16 teams in 2020 for the new annual tournament between the top two soccer leagues in North America. Leagues Cup is sanctioned by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf). More information on Leagues Cup can be found by visiting www.LeaguesCup.com