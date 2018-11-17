Leher Foundation crowned South United Sports Foundation (SUSF) League Champions

South United FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 30 // 17 Nov 2018, 11:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SUSF League Champions Leher Foundation with South United FC Director, Mr. Sharan Parikh

Mumbai, November 16, 2018: An eventful final day of the SUSF League saw the champions-elect Leher Foundation’s crowning day marred by a 1-0 loss to SUSF Titans. The well fought victory in what could be the best game of the tournament put the SUSF Titans in second place behind their opponents. Though they finished second by a whisker, Wasim Khan of SUSF Titans was named Best Player and his teammate Monu Sonkar registered the most assists in the tournament.

In another game, Inayat Shaikh sealed his position as top scorer of the league with the five goals he contributed to SUSF Rangers’ 8-0 victory against SUSF Rising Stars. Just For Kicks topped that score with a 9-0 victory over SUSF Golden Giants, which featured Vivek Jaiswar’s splendid five goals, though his brave effort of 30 goals wasn’t enough to match Inayat’s 31. He was awarded the prize of most persevering player for his efforts.

Participants of the SUSF League

Just For Kicks bagged a couple of other individual awards, including Nilesh Singh, who won best goalkeeper, and their coach Mervin D’Souza, who was named best manager, for their consistently good performances through the league.

Slum Soccer beat Young Guns 5-3 and bagged the Fair Play Award to sweeten the pie for themselves.

A couple of young talents didn’t go unnoticed either as 12-year-old Krish Solanki of the SUSF Golden Knights and 13-year-old Shivam Gupta of SUSF Young Guns were named Emerging Talents.

The two exhibition matches on the day, Slum Soccer v Oscar Foundation and SUSF Supa Strikers v Oscar Foundation finished 0-0. The 8-day extravaganza ended on a high with some great close run matches on the last day to conclude a great competitive experience for the Foundations that participated.

The SUSF Final Table