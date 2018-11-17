×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Leher Foundation crowned South United Sports Foundation (SUSF) League Champions

South United
CONTRIBUTOR
News
30   //    17 Nov 2018, 11:18 IST

SUSF League Champions Leher Foundation with South United FC Director, Mr. Sharan Parikh
SUSF League Champions Leher Foundation with South United FC Director, Mr. Sharan Parikh

Mumbai, November 16, 2018: An eventful final day of the SUSF League saw the champions-elect Leher Foundation’s crowning day marred by a 1-0 loss to SUSF Titans. The well fought victory in what could be the best game of the tournament put the SUSF Titans in second place behind their opponents. Though they finished second by a whisker, Wasim Khan of SUSF Titans was named Best Player and his teammate Monu Sonkar registered the most assists in the tournament.

In another game, Inayat Shaikh sealed his position as top scorer of the league with the five goals he contributed to SUSF Rangers’ 8-0 victory against SUSF Rising Stars. Just For Kicks topped that score with a 9-0 victory over SUSF Golden Giants, which featured Vivek Jaiswar’s splendid five goals, though his brave effort of 30 goals wasn’t enough to match Inayat’s 31. He was awarded the prize of most persevering player for his efforts.

Participants of the SUSF League
Participants of the SUSF League

Just For Kicks bagged a couple of other individual awards, including Nilesh Singh, who won best goalkeeper, and their coach Mervin D’Souza, who was named best manager, for their consistently good performances through the league.

Slum Soccer beat Young Guns 5-3 and bagged the Fair Play Award to sweeten the pie for themselves.

A couple of young talents didn’t go unnoticed either as 12-year-old Krish Solanki of the SUSF Golden Knights and 13-year-old Shivam Gupta of SUSF Young Guns were named Emerging Talents.

The two exhibition matches on the day, Slum Soccer v Oscar Foundation and SUSF Supa Strikers v Oscar Foundation finished 0-0. The 8-day extravaganza ended on a high with some great close run matches on the last day to conclude a great competitive experience for the Foundations that participated.

The SUSF Final Table
The SUSF Final Table
Topics you might be interested in:
South United FC Football Indian Football
South United
CONTRIBUTOR
South United Football Club appoint Spaniard Miquel Llado...
RELATED STORY
South United FC academy graduate Kabir Toufik makes...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 BDFA Super Division: South United FC edge past a...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 BDFA Super Division: South United FC smash 3...
RELATED STORY
South United FC adds two new players to its roster
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC, comprising academy boys, enter Puttaiah...
RELATED STORY
South United FC adds 4 new players to its squad
RELATED STORY
South United FC suffer first defeat of the season to FC...
RELATED STORY
South United FC start 2018-19 BDFA Super Division season...
RELATED STORY
South United FC beat CIL FC 1-0 to book Puttaiah Memorial...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
16 Nov SOU BUR 06:30 PM South Sudan vs Burundi
Tomorrow MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
Tomorrow ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
Tomorrow KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
Tomorrow SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
Tomorrow MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
Tomorrow RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
Tomorrow LES TAN 07:30 PM Lesotho vs Tanzania
Tomorrow GUI COT 10:30 PM Guinea vs Côte d'Ivoire
International Friendlies 2018
Today JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us