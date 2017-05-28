Liverpool legend set to join ISL club next season

The forward netted 51 goals in 208 appearances for Liverpool

Dirk Kuyt could play in the ISL next season

In what is a positive development in Indian football’s scheme of things, former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt could be set to make his Indian Super League (ISL) bow next season.

According to sources close to Sportskeeda, Kuyt has been offered to ISL clubs for USD 750,000 and should any team lap him up, ISL could add the 2006 Dutch Footballer of the Year in its growing roster of star-studded international recruits.

The likes of Robert Pires, David Trezeguet, Alessandro del Piero, Nicolas Anelka and Helder Postiga have played in the ISL in the past, rendering the Indian franchise league a popular event among the football-crazy population of the country.

With Kuyt’s imminent arrival, Liverpool fans in India will be watching the Dutchman from close quarters. Previously, John Arne Riise — formerly of Liverpool — turned out for Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin in ISL.

Kuyt, 36, recently announced his retirement from all forms of football after leading Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title since 1999. He scored a hat-trick in his final game for the De Kuip-based club.

It is still yet unknown what the structure of the 2017–18 ISL will be, with various stakeholders locked in talks as the All India Football Federation contemplates a retooling of the popular franchise league.

Kuyt would represent a major coup for any club that decides to take a gamble by signing him. Given his indefatigable nature and his eye for goals — he scored more than 250 goals in his career — any ISL club would be blessed to have a stellar professional within their ranks.

His signing would set a club back by almost Rs 5 crores, but since all ISL clubs have previously worked under a cap of Rs 20 crores, buying Kuyt shouldn’t pose any problem for interested clubs.

There have been noises about three new entrants to ISL next season, therefore, considering his stellar career, Kuyt won’t be short of options should he choose to spend the next phase of his career in India.

Loved by the Liverpool fans for his untiring attitude and ice-cold penalties, Kuyt was part of the Dutch national team that finished second and third in the last two World Cups. His time at Liverpool saw the Merseyside club lift only one trophy — the 2011–12 League Cup — but he still managed to net 51 goals for the Reds across 208 appearances in six years.