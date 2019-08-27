Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela voted MLS Player of the Week

Los Angeles Football Club forward Carlos Vela was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for the 25th week of the 2019 MLS season. This is Vela’s fourth Player of the Week honor this season, previously winning the award for his performance in the second, fifth and 18th week of play.

Vela scored two goals in LAFC’s 4-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday before adding another goal in a 3-3 draw against the LA Galaxy on Sunday. With 27 goals scored, Vela is tied for second in MLS history for most goals scored in a single season, leading the league in goals this season while also tying for second with 15 assists. LAFC sits atop the league standings with 62 points (19-3-5 overall record) and has already clinched a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Mexico National Team veteran helped to give LAFC a 2-0 lead in 17th minute against San Jose when he converted a penalty kick (watch goal). LAFC then took a 3-0 advantage in the 41stminute off Vela’s tremendous display of skill, with the forward dribbling through multiple Quakes defenders to set up a shot from inside the box (watch goal).

Following a frenetic back-and-forth first half against the Galaxy, Vela scored the equalizing goal to bring the match to 3-3 in the 53rd minute. Vela passed the ball to Mark-Anthony Kaye and then ran to the right side of the box, with Kaye returning the ball to Vela. With a quick cut inside, Vela ditched the Galaxy defender and finished with a left-footed shot to complete the LAFC comeback(watch goal).

LAFC returns to regular season action on Sunday when hosting Minnesota United FC at Banc of California Stadium (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

