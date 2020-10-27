Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Los Angeles FC will welcome Houston Dynamo to the Banc of California Stadium on Thursday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts currently sit fourth on the Western Conference table, with 28 points from 19 matches, while Houston Dynamo are 10th, having accrued 21 points from 20 matches.

Los Angeles FC were victorious in 'El Trafico,' defeating city rivals Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 at home in the derby, while Houston Dynamo played out a 1-1 draw with Columbus Crew.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Both sides have met on six occasions in the past and the home side have the superior head-to-head record.

Los Angeles FC have three wins and three draws to their name, scoring 28 goals and conceding 12, while Houston Dynamo are yet to get a victory against the California outfit.

The most recent clash between the sides came in July during the MLS is Back tournament when they played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in Group F of the competition.

Los Angeles FC form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Houston Dynamo form guide: W-L-L-D-D

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Los Angeles FC

The hosts have two players ruled out due to injury. Andy Najar (Hamstring) and Mark-Anthony Kaye (sprained ankle) will both sit out the clash.

There are no suspension concerns for Los Angeles FC.

Injuries: Andy Najar, Mark-Anthony Kaye

Suspension: None

Houston Dynamo

The visitors will be without Michael Salazar, who has been ruled out with a long-term knee injury. Left-back Adam Lundqvist is also sidelined, serving a suspension after receiving a red card.

Injury: Michael Salzar

Suspension: Adam Lundqvist

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing; Bryce Duke, Jose Cifuentes, Francisco Ginella; Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela, Brian Rodriguez

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Maric; Kyle Adams, Maynor Figueroa, Victor Cabrera, Zarek Valentin; Jose Rodriguez, Matias Vera, Darwin Ceren; Darwin Quintero, Mauro Manotas, Ariel Lassiter

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been pretty impressive at home and are just five points away from table-toppers Sporting Kansas City.

They will be looking to get all three points to keep pace with the summit but will have their work cut out against a Houston Dynamo side that have what it takes to get the job done.

Next 🆙 LAFC



More of this from Memo? pic.twitter.com/a6IjREeKby — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) October 26, 2020

The Orange Crush have been hugely inconsistent this season and although they could potentially cause an upset, it is hard to see them getting any points against an LAFC side that will still be basking in the euphoria of their derby win.

Prediction: LAFC 3-1 Houston Dynamo