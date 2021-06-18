Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo will trade tackles on Saturday, with three points on the line in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat to New York City FC in their last fixture before the international break. Jesus Medina and Ismael Tajouri scored second-half goals to help the visitors complete a comeback victory.

Houston Dynamo were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat away to Sporting Kansas City. Gabriel Vera put the visitors ahead in the first half but a second-half fightback saw the hosts edge a five-goal thriller.

Just three points separate the two sides in the Western Conference table. Houston Dynamo are slightly better off in fifth place on 11 points. LAFC are four places and three points below, albeit with a game in hand.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have four wins from their eight games against Houston Dynamo. Four previous games ended in a draw but the Dynamo are yet to register a victory against the California outfit.

Their most recent meeting came at the start of May 2021 when goals from Corey Baird and Tyler Pascher ensured that the two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Los Angeles FC form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Houston Dynamo form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Los Angeles FC

The home side have Kwadwo Opoku and Erik Duenas ruled out with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Furthermore, the duo of Brian Rodriguez and Diego Palacios are currently disputing the Copa America with Uruguay and Ecuador respectively.

Injuries: Kwadwo Opoku, Erik Duenas

International duty: Brian Rodriguez, Diego Palacios

Houston Dynamo

There are no suspension or injury worries for coach Tab Ramos.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega (GK); Marco Farfan, Eddie Seguna, Jesus Murillo, Tristan Blackmon; Mark Kaye, Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes; Corey Baird, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric (GK); Adam Lundqvist, Boniek Garcia, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Joe Corona, Derrick Jones, Matias Vera; Fabrice Picault, Max Urruti, Memo Rodriguez

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

The two sides have similar styles of play and there is little to choose between them across the board. The extra rest afforded to the players in the last two weeks would have given them an extra boost ahead of a grueling run of fixtures.

We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-1 Houston Dynamo

