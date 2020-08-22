Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Los Angeles FC, who have been in free goalscoring form, absolutely dismantled Los Angeles Galaxy when the two teams squared up against each other in the MLS is Back. Los Angeles FC beat their arch-rivals 6-2, putting 4 past Galaxy in a second-half where it looked like it was men against boys.

LAFC looked the most dangerous team in the MLS is Back tournament until their good run was impeded by a penalty shootout against Orlando City in the quarter-finals. As such, they will be hoping to kick on in the same vein and the restart cannot come sooner.

On the other hand, Los Angeles Galaxy have been in abysmal form. They crashed out of the MLS is Back tournament after failing to register a win in 4 games. In fact, LA Galaxy have been winless for 7 matches now and will be hoping to turn over a new leaf with a win over LAFC tonight.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles Galaxy have gone up against each other 6 times in the past. LA Galaxy have won 2 while Los Angeles FC have won only once and that was their last meeting where they beat Galaxy 6-2.

3 games have ended in a draw. LA Galaxy were undefeated in the first 5 games between the two teams.

Los Angeles FC form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: D-L-L-L-D

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Carlos Vela, who had opted out of the MLS is Back tournament as he was tending to his wife who is going through the final months of a difficult pregnancy has returned for Los Angeles FC. LAFC did well enough in the absence of their main goalgetter but now with him in the mix, they'll be feeling even better.

A year ago today, Carlos Vela went on a solo run for the ages 🤯 @MLS @LAFC pic.twitter.com/3fuu1kEtww — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 21, 2020

Diego Rossi had taken over the goalscoring duties for LAFC in Vela's absence and it will be very interesting to see how they line up tonight.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

LA Galaxy will have to do without Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez as the Mexican is nursing a torn calf muscle. In fact, it is being said that Chicharito might miss the entirety of the first phase of the three-part MLS season reboot.

Jonathan Dos Santos who had undergone surgery to repair a sports hernia will be back in the fray but his involvement is expected to be limited.

Injured: Javier Hernandez

Doubtful: Jonathan Dos Santos

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles FC predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega, Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Tristan Blackmon, Edward Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Bingham, Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Emil Cuello, Julian Araujo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles FC have easily been the better team over the past several months and they are in great goalscoring form as well. LA Galaxy are without Hernandez and though the matchup is expected to be entertaining, it's hard to see LA Galaxy getting the better of LAFC.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-1 Los Angeles Galaxy