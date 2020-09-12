Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Portland Timbers will fancy their chances as they travel to the Banc of California Stadium to take on Los Angeles FC who are reeling from back-to-back 3-0 defeats.

Los Angeles FC have won just three of their last 10 games and are currently eighth on the MLS Western Conference standings with 12 points while Portland Timbers are fifth with 14 points and a game in hand.

Portland Timbers are fresh from exacting revenge on Seattle Sounders away from home. It was a much needed win for the MLS is Back tournament winners after struggling to find their feet on returning to the regular season, losing to the Sounders 3-0 before drawing 4-4 against Real Salt Lake and then losing 2-3 to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Los Angeles FC are now in real danger of missing the final series playoffs this season after losing four of their last five games. LAFC seemed to have got back on track when they dispatched San Jose Earthquakes 5-1 but then subsequently suffered two back to back defeats against Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake and conceded six goals without scoring even a single one in the process.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

LAFC and Portland have played each other seven times so far and it's Los Angeles FC who have been the better team on paper, winning three of those matches. Portland Timbers have won twice against them. Two games have ended in a draw.

However, the last time these sides met was in the group stage of the MLS is Back tournament and they played out a 2-2 draw.

Los Angeles form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Portland Timbers form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Advertisement

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Team News

Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela has an MCL strain and is out. Eduard Atuesta will also be unavailable as with an injury to his right foot. Danilo Silva is also unavailable owing to an undisclosed injury.

Injuries: Carlos Vela, Eduard Atuesta and Danilo Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Portland Timbers' Dairon Asprilla is out for the season after undergoing a surgery on his left knee. Timbers will greatly miss Sebastian Blanco as he is set to go through a tough rehab phase after picking up a knee injury in the game against Seattle.

Blake Bodily and Andres Flores are both going to miss out due to thigh injuries as well.

Even though Seba is one-of-a-kind, there is no shortage of options to fill the gap after his injury.



READ | https://t.co/MyCLa0CbIX | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/NQ1QT7i805 — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 11, 2020

Injuries: Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco, Blake Bodily and Andres Flores

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon; Dejan Jaković; Diego Palacios; Latif Blessing; Jose Cifuentes; Mark-Anthony Kaye; Brian Rodríguez, Diego Rossi, Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Portland Timbers (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Los Angeles FC desperately need to turn their form around. They don't have their work cut out as Portland Timbers have not had much trouble in the goalscoring department. LAFC have conceded six goals in the last two games.

Unless they can stop the leakage at the back and also sort out their form in front of goal, the Timbers are expected to walk away with this one.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 0-2 Portland Timbers