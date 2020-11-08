Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Los Angeles FC host Portland Timbers in their last MLS regular season match of 2020, with both sides having already made it through to the playoffs.

Both Los Angeles FC and Portland Timbers are, at the moment only fighting for better placing in the MLS Western Conference tables, as both teams cannot be displaced from the top eight.

LAFC are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings, and could potentially move up as high as fourth, if they win and other results go their way.

In their last match, though, LAFC were halted in their tracks as they were beaten 3-2 by a ten-man San Jose Earthquakes.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, still harbour hopes of finishing top in the Western Conference. Those hopes took a blow in their last game, which they lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have won four of the nine games they have played against Portland Timbers, who have won two of those games. These two teams have played three draws against each other.

In the last game between these two sides, which was played last month, Los Angeles FC managed a point away from him, as they earned a creditable 1-1 draw.

Los Angeles FC form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Portland Timbers form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Team News

For Los Angeles FC, Andy Najar is ruled out with a hamstring injury. Mark-Anthony Kaye is also likely to miss this match with an ankle injury.

Injuries: Andy Najar, Mark-Anthony Kaye

Suspension: None

Striker Dairon Asprilla continues to be unavailable for Portland Timbers. The Colombian has a knee injury, and it is still unclear when he will return. Midfielder Blake Bodily is also injured.

Injured: Dairon Asprilla, Blake Bodily

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing; Bryce Duke, Jose Cifuentes, Francisco Ginella; Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela, Brian Rodriguez

Portland Timbers (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

With Los Angeles FC on a good run of form at home, and having important players back in their side, we are predicting a narrow win for them in this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Portland Timbers