Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

MLS Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders travel to California to face Los Angeles FC on Sunday night, looking to continue their winning momentum, in search of the MLS Supporters' Shield Trophy.

Seattle Sounders have won their last three games, and will be in good spirits heading into the game in Los Angeles. Seattle Sounders have also beaten Los Angeles FC twice in the last couple of months, which is bound to be an additional source of confidence for them.

Los Angeles FC have been one of the more inconsistent teams in the MLS this year, and that is exemplified by them having four wins and four losses in their last eight MLS matches. LAFC have not managed consecutive wins since the MLS is Back Tournament, which happened in July.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

In the seven games between the two sides, both have won three each, with one draw in the mix as well.

However, this season, LAFC have conceded six goals in two losses against Seattle Sounders within the last 40 days, losing 3-1 and 3-0 at the CenturyLink Field.

Los Angeles FC Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Seattle Sounders MLS Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Team News

The biggest absentee for LAFC continues to be their captain Carlos Vela. The Mexican has a medial collateral ligament injury, which he sustained a couple of months ago, and is expected to miss a few more weeks of action.

Injured: Carlos Vela

Suspended: None﻿

Seattle have Danny Leyva ruled out with a foot injury. Joevin Jones is also not expected to recover from an ankle problem that has kept him out of recent matches. Raul Ruidiaz is away on international duty with Peru, while Gustav Svensson and Xavier Arreaga are away with their countries as well.

Injured: Danny Leyva and Joevin Jones

Unavailable: Raul Ruidiaz, Gustav Svensson, Xavier Arreaga

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XIs

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon, Dejan Jakovic, Eddie Segura, Diego Palacios; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Francisco Ginella, Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Bryan Rodrigues

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Jordy Delem, Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Will Bruin

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Going by Los Angeles FC's recent trend of alternating wins and losses, this game should be a loss for them. Seattle Sounders are also in excellent form, and rightly go into every game they play this season as favourites. We are predicting an easy win for the MLS Western Conference leaders.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 0-3 Seattle Sounders