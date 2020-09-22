Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Los Angeles FC will welcome Vancouver Whitecaps to the Banc of California Stadium on Thursday for a matchday 13 MLS fixture.

There is little to choose from between both sides on the table, as they currently occupy eighth and seventh spots respectively in the Western Conference, although Los Angeles FC have played one game less.

Whitecaps won their most recent fixture 2-1 away to Real Salt Lake, while LAFC were thrashed 3-0 at Seattle Sounders.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps and the California side have the advantage with two victories and one draw.

Whitecaps have picked up victory just once, scoring four goals and conceding 10.

The most recent meeting between the pair came in July 2019 when Los Angeles FC came back from a fifth-minute goal to thrash Whitecaps 6-1.

Los Angeles FC form guide: W - L - L - W - L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: L - W - L - W - W

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Team News

Los Angeles FC

LA FC will be without star striker Carlos Vela, who has been ruled out since August with a medial collateral ligament injury, while Danilo Silva is also out with a muscle problem.

There are no suspension concerns for the home side ahead of their fixture against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Injuries: Carlos Vela, Danilo Silva

Suspensions: None

Vancouver Whitecaps

The visitors will be without defender Jasser Khmiri and goalkeeper Maxime Crepau. Crepau is out with a fractured thumb.

Injuries: Maxime Crepau, Jasser Khmiri

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jose Cifuentes, Francisco Ginella; Diego Rossi, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Brian Rodriguez

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Hasal, Cristian Gutierrez, Derek Cornelius, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Russell Teibert, Janio Bikel; Ali Adnan, David Milinkovic, Cristian Dajome, Fredy Montero

We're LIVE! 🎥



Tonight on 'Caps Primetime, we're joined by Phil Dos Santos to discuss all things #VWFC and #RSLvVAN as the ‘Caps prepare for their next test against LAFC #LAFCvVAN https://t.co/QF8DfORXA5 — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) September 22, 2020

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC were one of the most dominant sides in the MLS last year and finished top of both the Western Conference and overall standings in the regular season.

They have, however, struggled for consistency this term, with the absence of talisman and MVP Carlos Vela hitting them especially hard.

Whitecaps, for their part, have also not been too impressive, although they have improved of late, with nine points earned from a possible 15.

Both sides have been involved in high-scoring games this season and will probably cancel each other out in this encounter.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-3 Vancouver Whitecaps