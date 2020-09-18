Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Los Angeles Galaxy will host Colorado Rapids this weekend in a matchday 12 fixture of the MLS regular-season Western Conference.

The sides will trade tackles at the Dignity Health Sports Pack and Los Angeles Galaxy will seek to get back to winning ways, having played out a goalless draw with San Jose Earthquakes in their last fixture.

That stalemate halted a fine run that had seen them win four matches on the bounce and Los Angeles Galaxy will be eager to get their groove back and consolidate their position in the playoff series.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of another disappointing result as they fell to a 4-1 defeat to an inconsistent FC Dallas side.

Last weekend they earned a 5-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, ending a seven-game winless run that stretched back to before the COVID-19 suspension.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

This will be the 64th meeting between both teams and Los Angeles Galaxy have the slightly superior head-to-head record in this fixture.

They have picked up 29 victories, while Colorado Rapids have beaten LA Galaxy on 23 occasions in the past, with 11 matches ending in a stalemate.

Los Angeles Galaxy also have the superior scoring record, registering 92 goals in fixtures between the pair while conceding 68.

Their most recent clash came in September 2019 and Colorado Rapids were the victors on that occasion, with late goals from Cole Bassett and Nicolas Mezquida giving them a 2-1 victory.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: WWWWD

Colorado Rapids form guide: LDDDW

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy

The Galaxy have been boosted by the return to fitness of key players including Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Jonathan Dos Santos, and coach Guillermo Barros has a relatively complete squad to choose from.

He will, however, still be without the services of defender Danilo Acosta who has been a long-term absentee due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injuries: Danilo Acosta

Suspensions: None

Colorado Rapids

Robin Fraser has no new injury concerns to worry about, although he will still be without two long-term absentees in Kortne Ford and Niki Jackson.

Both men are currently sidelined with knee injuries and it is unknown when they will return to full fitness.

Injuries: Kortne Ford, Niki Jackson

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Julian Araujo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Cristian Pavon; Ethan Zubak

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price; Andre Shinyashiki, Younes Namli, Cole Bassett; Kei Kamara

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids have been one of the poorer sides in the MLS this season and this is reflected in their 10th position in the 12-team Western Conference.

They have simply not been able to string together positive results and fans who thought their 5-0 victory over Real Salt Lake would kickstart a good run were given a rude awakening just four days later.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, have gotten into top gear after starting the season poorly. Guileme Barros's side are arguably the form team in the league at the moment and have picked up 13 points from the last 15 available.

The side from Los Angeles have been scoring freely, with 19 goals in their last eight MLS matches. Colorado Rapids have scored in each of their last eight matches consecutively, and that could make for a goal fest in this fixture.

The return to full fitness of Chicharito adds firepower to the Los Angeles Galaxy attack, and although the Mexican might not be handed a start, he will likely have a say in the fixture.

Based on current form and the quality of players available, it is difficult to see Colorado Rapids picking up anything from this fixture and they could be on the receiving end of a whitewash.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 4-1 Colorado Rapids