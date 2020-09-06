Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Los Angeles Galaxy host their city rivals Los Angeles FC in an MLS Western Conference regular-season clash, as they look for their fourth win on the bounce.

The Galaxy have picked up all but two of their total points in their last three games, after a disastrous start that saw them pick up just two points from their opening five games.

LAFC were dealt a blow with Carlos Vela's medial collateral ligament injury, but Diego Rossi and Bradley Wright-Phillips stepped up in their last game against San Jose Earthquakes, which they won 5-1.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles Galaxy have faced each other seven times in the past, with LA Galaxy winning three of those games, while LAFC have only won one.

The only LAFC win against LA Galaxy came during the MLS is Back tournament, when LAFC smashed their city rivals 6-2.

LA Galaxy were undefeated in the first five games between the two teams.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide - W-W-W-D-L

Advertisement

Los Angeles FC form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy

Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto said that they are very close to welcoming Mexican striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez back into their lineup, but this game could be a little too early for him to return from a calf injury. Jonathan dos Santos has made the bench in the last few games, but is still not at full fitness, and might be forced to miss out again.

Injured: Javier Hernandez, Jonathan dos Santos

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC

LAFC, like their city rivals, are also missing out on the services of their Mexican superstar striker, with Carlos Vela ruled out of the game with a medial collateral ligament injury. Young Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta will also be ruled out with an injury.

Injured: Carlos Vela, Eduard Atuesta

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XIs

Los Angeles Galaxy (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Julian Araujo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Ethan Zubak

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon; Dejan Jaković; Diego Palacios; Latif Blessing; Jose Cifuentes; Mark-Anthony Kaye; Brian Rodríguez, Diego Rossi, Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

LAFC are free-scoring and have emphasised that even in their last game against the San Jose Earthquakes, which they won 5-1.

LA Galaxy are in great form as well, having won three on the bounce, so they will be high on confidence. They will also take confidence from their last game against LAFC, which they won 2-0.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Los Angeles FC