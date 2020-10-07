Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Los Angeles Galaxy will host Portland Timbers at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California on Wednesday night, looking to improve on their standing as the current bottom team on the MLS Western Conference standings.

LA Galaxy are playing against a side, who have had an excellent season so far, in the Timbers, who are currently second in the Western Conference.

Back at it again on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/DoT9xAkAqm — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) October 4, 2020

The Galaxy are without a win in five, and have lost each of their last four games, with the latest being a 2-1 reverse against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, have won three games on the bounce, and are on the opposite end of the form spectrum, to where LA Galaxy are. Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 in their last match.

"The main focus is consistency."@JakeZivin goes 1-on-1 with @erykw19 to go over the Colorado postponement, expectations moving forward, and maintaining form. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/UKJQDdpOOo — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 2, 2020

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

LA Galaxy hold a slight advantage in this head-to-head, having won 11 games against Portland Timbers, while losing only 10. Six of the 27 previous matches between these two sides have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in September at the Providence Park in Portland, when LA Galazy ran out 3-2 winners.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Portland Timbers form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Team News

LA Galaxy continue to miss the services of left-back Danilo Acosta, but they have enough talent in their forward ranks to not be in the position that they are in, right now.

Mexican superstar Javier Hernadez has got to step up if the Galaxy are to on another run of good form.

Injured: Danilo Acosta

Suspensions: None

For Portland Timbers, both Sebastian Blanco and Dairon Asprilla are likely to miss the rest of the season.

Injuries: Sebastian Blanco and Dairon Asprilla

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Julian Araujo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Javier Hernandez

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Steve Clark; Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mubiala, Chris Duvall; Erik Williamson, Diego Chara; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Based on the form book, there is only one winner in this game. LA Galaxy aren't scoring enough, aren't defending well enough, and look short of confidence.

Portland Timbers have been exactly the opposite of that in recent games, which is why we are predicting an easy Portland win in this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 0-2 Portland Timbers