Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Los Angeles Galaxy host Real Salt Lake in the MLS at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Sunday evening. Both these teams are currently in the lower rung of the MLS Western Conference standings, and could soon be dumped out of contention for qualifying for the playoffs.

Los Angeles Galaxy have lost four of their last five games, and are bottom of the Western Conference. They lost their last game 5-2 to Portland Timbers, who gave the Galaxy a sound thrashing.

That result meant Los Angeles Galaxy relieved coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto off his duties.

NEWS | #LAGalaxy relieve Guillermo Barros Schelotto of duties as head coach https://t.co/SOdpN43S5i pic.twitter.com/lnHL229hZr — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) October 29, 2020

Real Salt Lake's recent form has been a bit better than Los Angeles Galaxy, but it is nothing to be extremely proud of either. Real Salt Lake have managed one points more than Los Angeles Galaxy in the last five games.

In their last match, Real Salt Lake were put to the sword by Chris Wondolowski, whose brace ensured a 2-0 win for San Jose Earthquakes.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have faced Real Salt Lake 49 times before this, and have won 21 of those games, losing only 17. 11 matches have ended in draws between Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: L-L-W-L-L

Real Salt Lake form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy's left-back Danilo Acosta is still injured and will miss the game. They also have to do without both Jonathan dos Santos and Rolf Feltscher, who are in quarantine after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

Injured: Danilo Acosta

Suspended: None

Not Available: Jonathan dos Santos, Rolf Feltscher

Christopher Garcia and Giuseppe Rossi are both COVID-19 positive, and will continue to miss out on action.

Injuries: Christopher Garcia, Giuseppe Rossi

Suspension: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Julian Araujo, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Javier Hernandez

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Andrew Putna; Danny Toia, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Aaron Herrera; Damir Kreilach, Pablo Ruiz; Corey Baird, Maikel Chang; Douglas Martinez, Albert Rusnak

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy are in atrocious form, but they will find hope in the fact that Real Salt Lake have not been much better. Irrespecitve, we are predicting a win for the visitors in this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-3 Real Salt Lake