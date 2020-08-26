Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

After seeing off their rivals in emotional derby victories, hosts Los Angeles Galaxy and visitors Seattle Sounders will be hoping to kick on in the same vein and carry the momentum as things start to heat up in the MLS regular season.

Sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference table, Los Angeles Galaxy have a long way to go. They'll be charged after pulling an upset on cross-city rivals Los Angeles FC, beating them 2-0 despite the absence of Javier Hernandez.

LA Galaxy had been absolutely dismantled 6-2 by LAFC last month in the MLS is Back tournament. As such, their Sunday win that came with a cleansheet will afford them renewed hope. Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the MLS is Back tournament winners Portland Timbers.

Raul Ruidiaz scored a brace for the Sounders and provided an assist for the third as they wound the Timbers up in convincing fashion.

Following their win, Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said,

"Look, regardless of the result (Sunday) - and obviously we're very happy with the result and three points and all that - I wanted them to play well,"

"Had it been a draw, had we not gone away with anything, I just needed the team to believe they can play well. It was a big undertaking here after Portland's great success in the tournament.

Seattle Sounders are currently 4 points behind Western Conference Leaders Sporting Kansas City and have the opportunity to close that gap to just 1 point if they can come away with a win against Galaxy.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders have clashed 38 times so far. LA Galaxy have won 15 of those matches while the Sounders have been victorious on 13 occasions. 10 games have ended in a draw.

A lot of goals are usually guaranteed when LA Galaxy take on Seattle Sounders and the last time these two squared up against each other, it was Seattle Sounders who walked away with a 4-3 win.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Seattle Sounders form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Jonathan Dos Santos came off the bench in the final few minutes against Los Angeles FC. This was the first time that the midfielder featured for the club in almost 6 months as he was recovering from hernia injury.

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is expected to be sidelined for this one as well. Daniel Acosta is also a doubt as he is nursing a calf injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Javier Hernandez and Daniel Acosta

Suspensions: None

As for Seattle Sounders, midfielders Jordy Delem and Danny Leyva won't be available. Delem is out owing to a strain on his right hamstring while Leyva is recovering from a fracture on his left foot. Goalkeeper Trey Muse will also be sidelined after suffering a concussion.

Meanwhile, Xavier Arreaga is a doubt for the game owing to a quad strain.

Injured: Jordy Delem. Danny Leyva and Trey Muse

Doubtful: Xavier Arreaga

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI: David Bingham, Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Depuy, Emiliano Insua, Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Julian Araujo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon and Zubak

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI: Frei, O'Neil, Gomez Andrade, Leerdam, Nouhou, Svensson, Joao Paolo, Morris, Lodeiro, Roldan and Ruidiaz

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The history of the fixture suggests that there will be plenty of goals. LA Galaxy will want to make the most of the momentum they have but Seattle Sounders, on the back of a resounding win against Portland Timbers, might prove to be too tough a proposition for them.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-3 Seattle Sounders