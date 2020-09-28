Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders will both look to bounce back from defeats in their respective previous MLS games, when they meet each other at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday night.

After four consecutive victories, LA Galaxy's form has tailed off again, and they are now without a win in their last three games. The Galaxy lost 2-0 to Real Salt Lake in their last game, and are now one spot off the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Seattle Sounders, in contrast, sit atop the Western Conference standings, but need a quick change in fortunes after losing 1-0 to Portland Timbers in their last match.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

LA Galaxy have the advantage over Seattle Sounders in the head-to-head stakes, with the Los Angeles side having won 15 times against Seattle, while only losing 11. The two sides have played out ten draws against each other.

There have been no fewer than three goals scored in each of the last four meetings, including a seven-goal thriller won by the Sounders 4-3 last September. Cristian Roldan scored a brace, including the 89th-minute winner.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Seattle Sounders form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Advertisement

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Danilo Acosta is still on the mend from his ACL injury, and might not yet be ready to take the field in this game. Otherwise, the LA Galaxy have a fully fit squad for this game.

Injured: Danilo Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Seattle Sounders just two players out injured, with Danny Leyva recovering from a fractured foot and Joevin Jones dealing with an ankle injury. Raul Ruidiaz is suspended, after being charged with violent conduct during the loss to Portland.

Injured: Danny Leyva, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Raul Ruidiaz

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Javier Hernandez

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Gustav Svensson, Joao Paulo; Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Will Bruin

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders scored 10 goals in two games, before the momentum came to a halt during the game against Portland. With Ruidiaz missing for Seattle, LA Galaxy will fancy their chances of an upset in this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Seattle Sounders