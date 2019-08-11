Major League Soccer: DC United v LA Galaxy - Predicted XI, Team News and More

D.C. United v Los Angeles Galaxy

As DC United prepare to take on Los Angles Galaxy, former teammates Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are set to lock horns against each other.

The pair enjoyed a solitary season together under Jose Mourinho, as Manchester United won the Carabao Cup and the Europa League in the 2016/17 season despite finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Rooney has agreed to join Derby County as a player-coach after the MLS season concludes and the Englishman will look to make decisive contributions to his side before returning to England.

Ibrahimovic missed his side's previous encounter owing to a suspension and his return will come as a massive boost to Galaxy.

New signing Cristian Pavon, was who reportedly on Arsenal's radar last summer, is also in line to make his debut for the Galaxy.

Key Match Facts

Wayne Rooney squares off against Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the first time in the MLS.

DC United have only won one of their last eight games.

The last two meetings between the two sides have ended all square.

Team News

Oniel Fisher, Russell Canouse and Chris Durkin are all out injured for The Black and Reds and Junior Moreno is suspended.

As for LA Galaxy, Guillermo Schelotto has a fully-fit squad at his disposal barring Romain Alessandrini and Efrain Alvarez.

Alessandrini is out with a long-term knee injury and Alvarez will serve a one match suspension owing to the accumulation of multiple yellow cards.

Injuries: Oniel Fisher, Russell Canouse and Chris Durkin and Romain Alessandrini.

Suspensions: Efrain Alvarez and Junior Moreno

Predicted XI

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney are expected to spearhead their respective sides, while new signing Cristian Pavon is in contention to feature at some point in the game.

DC United Predicted XI: Bill Hamid, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant, Steve Birnbaum, Leonardo Jara, Joseph Mora, Felipe Martins, Lucas Rodriguez, Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Wayne Rooney

LA Galaxy Predicted XI: David Bingham, Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Diego Polenta, Joe Corona, Jonathan Dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget, Fabio Alvarez, Uriel Antuna, Zlatan Ibrahimovic