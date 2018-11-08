Malappuram pip Trivandrum to make final of 55th Kerala senior inter-district championship

Malappuram team before kickoff

Malappuram stormed into the final of the 55th Kerala senior inter-district football championship, beating hot favourites Trivandrum 4-1. A brace from Alphin and goals from Sabith and Nisham helped Malappuram reach the final of the competition.

Malappuram will now face the winners of second semi-final, which is scheduled for Friday between Palakkad and Kottayam.

Alphin scored a brace for Malappuram against Trivandrum

Team Line up

Malappuram fielded a strong side with former Gokulam starlet Mohammad Salah in the starting line up along with some really excellent youth talents in the side. Meanwhile, hosts Trivandrum also had experienced players in their starting line up with Seesan captaining the side along with another Santhosh Trophy star Lijo.

First Half

The hosts Trivandrum were soaking up the pressure from the very first moment itself, as Malappuram tried everything possible to find the back of the net in the early minutes itself. Trivandrum managed to back off early threats on goal but couldn't hold on for long. A strike from young and dynamic midfielder Mohammed Sabith broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. Malappuram extended their lead to two after 10 minutes. This time, Alphin Walter struck for the visitors.

Team Captains before the kickoff

Second Half

Malappuram continued to surge past the threats from Trivandrum and continued their hot form in the second half. They were the more dominant force in the second half as the visitors continued to pounce them on counter attacks. Trivandrum tried everything hard to reduce the goal deficit but their attacks weren't compact enough to find the back of the net.

Goals from Nisham and Alphin in 67th and 70th minute killed the game for the hosts. The hosts managed to pull one back in the dying minutes through Viknesh, but the game was out of their hands.

Author's Take

Malappuram has a young side with a lot of talented players in their side, We hope they can continue with their form and bring the championship trophy back to Malappuram.