TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 9 Division 3

BCFC pick up another win to keep pole position while Oldmans put in a five star performance against Bull Ring!

Jain University grabbed another win to consolidate their hold of a promotion spot.

Jain University V Joga Bonito

Scores: Jain University 2 – 0 Joga Bonito

Scorers

Jain University (Reewang Bhutia 18’, 31’)

An outstanding performance from Jain University against Joga Bonito ever after being a man short, takes them to 3rd place on the table. They are now just a point behind Sunday Boys FC and are in the perfect position to cause some last minute upsets on the table. Joga Bonito, on the other hand, are in 9th position on the table with the danger of relegation looming over them. Joga need to get some points on the table before time runs out.

The first half kicked off with Jain controlling the game, keeping ball possession and making optimum use of it by creating a barrage of attacks that lead to goal scoring opportunities. Considering Joga had Jain outnumbered they still couldn’t make the most of the advantage and had their hands full against the Jain forwards.

It wasn’t too long before the constant attacks paid off for Jain and in the 18th minute Reewang Bhutia slotted one past the keeper to break the deadlock and put his side in the lead. Joga tried their best to get a goal back but the well organised Jain defence kept them at bay for the remainder of the half.

The second half saw Jain jump straight into attack with Reewang Bhutia adding to his tally a minute into the half. Joga were left baffled at the fact that their extra man didn’t seem to make much of a difference. Jain were in complete control of the game and could safely see the match to its end with a two-goal lead, giving them the much needed three points as we get closer to the end of the league.

Man of the Match: Reewang Bhutia (Jain University) Phoenix FC V Bangalore KOP

Scores: Phoenix FC (8) – (0) Bangalore KOP

Scorers

Phoenix FC (Harsha 12’, 18’, Sukanto 24’, 27’, Rohan Dass 34’, 45’, Rohan Sharath 58’)

Bangalore KOP (Sudarshan (OG) 42’)

The matchup between Phoenix and Bangalore Kop was a bottom of the table showdown. Bangalore Kop are destined for relegation and have been unable to get off the mark as far as points are concerned. The most that they could hope for was to play spoiler for some of the other teams. Phoenix, on the other hand, needed to give it their all with a chance to escape the relegation zone.

The first half kicked off with Phoenix wasting no time to get on the attack. New signing Harsha showed them what they were missing by scoring his first goal for the team in just the 12th minute of the game and he went on to increase his tally just six minutes later when he scored his second giving his side a comfortable lead. His teammate Sukanto Guha followed suit when he scored back-to-back goals in just three minutes, putting the game beyond doubt and ending the first half with a gigantic lead.

The second half saw Bangalore Kop frantically defending as they tried their best to keep out the Phoenix forwards from their box, but their efforts were futile as Rohan Dass netted one past the keeper in the 34th minute further adding to Kop’s plight. Defensive errors saw Bangalore Kop’s defender Sudarshan put the ball into his own net which opened the floodgates for Rohan Dass and Rohan Sharath to each score a goal apiece and put the game to an end, putting Bangalore Kop out of their misery.

Man of the Match: Harsha P (Phoenix FC)

Amigos FC V Bangalore City FC

Scores: Amigos FC (1) – (6) Bangalore City FC

Scorers

Amigos FC (Mohammed Tausif (P) 14’)

Bangalore City FC (Seye Kire 23’, Klery Lemene 27’, 38’, Somipam Chauham 35’, Pritam Maiti 44’, Alassane Kanudji 55’)

The final match of the day saw the formation of a derby with Amigos FC taking on BCFC. Amigos FC have certainly raised a few eyebrows with their recent ascension to the top tier of the table, but going up against the table leaders would prove to be their biggest challenge so far. BCFC, however, had no room for errors with Sunday Boys and Jain University hot on their trail and had to ensure that they played every fixture like it was the final.

The first half kicked off and much to everyone’s surprise, it was the boys in black and yellow that showed some initial aggression and put BCFC on the back foot. BCFC were taken aback and their defence seemed uncertain as they tried to keep away the Amigos forwards. In the 14th minute of the game, a defensive slip up by a BCFC defender in the box gave away a penalty opportunity for Amigos and Mohammed Tausif stepped up to finish it off giving his side the lead and putting their opponents in a tizzy.

It took hardly 5 minutes for BCFC to regroup and when they did, their mainstay, Seye Kire equalised and moments later it was captain, Klery Lemene who gave his side the lead moments before the first half came to the end.

With the lead secured in the first half, BCFC made things personal and it was clear that coach Bo’s pep talk during the break had his boys all riled them up as they stepped onto the pitch with a determined demeanour as opposed to Amigos who seemed to doubt in their ability of pulling off a comeback. Moments into the second half, it was Somipam Chahum of BCFC that scored a goal in the 35th minute to set the pace and three minutes later it was the Captain scoring his second goal to further the margin between the two teams.

Amigos seemed helpless and could only hope to end the game with a respectable margin but BCFC had other plans with Pritam Maiti and Alassane Kanudji picking up a goal apiece in the dying embers of the game making the final score 6-1. Quite the turn of events from the way things started to the end of the game.

Man of the Match: Klery Lemene (Bangalore City FC)

Oldman’s Park FC v Bullring AFC

Score OPFC (5) – (0) BRFC

Scorers: (Ezekiel O 15’, David O 36’, 56’, 58’, Bukmas O 46’) –

Oldman’s Park FC vs Bullring AFC proved to be a peculiar match-up given the fact that the match was postponed due to technical difficulties which saw the two teams face off against each other in a friendly match. The revamped Oldman’s Park team certainly lived up to their recently earned hype and trounced their opponents with a whooping scoreline of 8-1.

The friendly fixture gave both teams the opportunity to have an idea of what they were up against considering the fact that they haven’t faced each other previously. Bullring AFC previously held the title of the most improved squad but their opponents were looking to steal the title away from them.

The match began with a confident Bullring side primarily focusing on defence while Oldman’s were waving the red rag around to agitate the bull. Things seemed evenly matched for a bit until Ezekiel of Oldman’s broke the deadlock, putting his side in the lead just 15 minutes into the game. Bullring seemed determined to get the goal back and successfully held their opponents off for the rest of the half.

The second half, on the other hand, unfurled a different outcome from what the Bulls would’ve hoped for, with David scoring a goal just six minutes into the half, followed by teammate Bukmas netting one 10 mins later. A down and distraught Bullring could only hope to contain their opponents till the final whistle without further conceding but much to their dismay David went on to score two back-to-back goals in a span of two minutes to put the match to rest and also complete his much-deserved hat trick.

Man of the Match: David O (Oldman’s Park FC)