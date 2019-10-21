Matchups set for Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals

Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Round 1 of the new single-elimination Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs came to a close on Sunday after increased intensity, three extra-time thrillers, and moments of desperation determined the six clubs advancing to conference semifinal matches set for Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24. Among those semifinal games will be the sixth edition of El Tráfico, featuring Supporters’ Shield champions the Los Angeles Football Club against the crosstown rivals they have yet to defeat – the LA Galaxy.

Home-field advantage played a critical role for all four clubs advancing after Saturday matches: Atlanta United, Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders FC, and Toronto FC.

In the final pair of Round 1 games on Sunday, the Philadelphia Union defeated the New York Red Bulls 4-3 in extra time, and the LA Galaxy took down Minnesota United FC 2-1 to become the only road team to advance out of the six opening round games.

The weekend saw 27 goals scored over the six Round 1 matches for an average of 4.5 goals per game, a rate better than any postseason total over MLS history.

Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

*Subject to change.

** All playoff games will be broadcast nationally in Canada on TSN (English) and TVA Sports (French)

Advertisement

ROUND 1 (6 games)

Saturday, Oct. 19

No. 4 Toronto FC 5, No. 5 D.C. United 1

No. 2 Atlanta United 1, No. 7 New England Revolution 0

No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC 4, No. 7 FC Dallas 3

No. 3 Real Salt Lake 2, No. 6 Portland Timbers 1

Sunday, Oct. 20

No. 3 Philadelphia Union 4, No. 6 New York Red Bulls 3

No. 4 Minnesota United FC 1, No. 5 LA Galaxy 2

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (4 games)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

No. 1 New York City FC vs. No. 4 Toronto FC (7 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Location: Citi Field, New York, NY

No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 3 Real Salt Lake (10 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Location: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Thursday, Oct. 24

No. 2 Atlanta United vs. No. 3 Philadelphia Union (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

No. 1 Los Angeles Football Club vs. No. 5 LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

CONFERENCE FINALS (2 games)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Conference Final (TBD, ESPN / ESPN Deportes / TSN /TVA Sports)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Eastern Conference Final (TBD, FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

2019 MLS CUP

Sunday, Nov. 10

MLS Cup (3 p.m. ET, ABC / Univision / TSN / TVA Sports)