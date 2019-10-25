Minnesota United FC’s Vito Mannone voted Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

NEW YORK (Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019) – Major League Soccer announced today that Minnesota United FC’s Vito Mannone has been voted the 2019 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

The 31-year-old Italian goalkeeper had a memorable 2019 MLS season in which he set a bevy of single-season club records, including wins (15), saves (129) and shutouts (11), as the organization reached the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in its three-year MLS history. Mannone was an integral part of Minnesota’s heavily improved defense and led the team to the final of the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Mannone’s 129 saves ranked second in MLS, and he set a club record with a 259-minute shutout streak. MNUFC’s 43 goals conceded during the regular season ranked third lowest in the Western Conference – a significant accomplishment for a team that conceded a Western Conference-high 71 goals in 2018 and a league-high 70 goals in 2017.

With first-year MLS player Mannone anchoring this year’s club, Minnesota posted a staggering 28-goal decrease from 2018 to 2019 on the defensive end, which represents the third-best turnaround in MLS history. Mannone becomes the first Minnesota United FC player to win the Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper joined Minnesota United FC on loan from Reading and has played in every minute of the MLS regular season and postseason in 2019. Mannone has put together a plethora of noteworthy shutout performances along the way. He posted a 2-0 victory against Carlos Vela and the Supporters’ Shield-winning Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 1. Mannone had two clean sheets against 2018 MLS Cup runners-up the Portland Timbers – including an 11-save performance that was the fourth-most in a 2019 game in which he became the 20th MLS goalkeeper to record double-digit a double-digit save clean sheet. Additionally, in late April, Mannone garnered back-to-back shutouts against Zlatan Ibrahimović and the LA Galaxy and Wayne Rooney and D.C. United.

The Loons goalkeeper has been a vibrant component of Minnesota’s season that included the opening of their new stadium Allianz Field, the buzz of the Wonderwall, a deep run to the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a top-4 finish in the Western Conference.

The Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results:

Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Winners:

2019: Vito Mannone – Minnesota United FC

2018: Zack Steffen – Columbus Crew SC

2017: Tim Melia – Sporting Kansas City

2016: Andre Blake – Philadelphia Union

2015: Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls

2014: Bill Hamid – D.C. United

2013: Donovan Ricketts – Portland Timbers

2012: Jimmy Nielsen – Sporting Kansas City

2011: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC

2010: Donovan Ricketts – LA Galaxy

2009: Zach Thornton – Chivas USA

2008: Jon Busch – Chicago Fire

2007: Brad Guzan – Chivas USA

2006: Troy Perkins – D.C. United

2005: Pat Onstad – San Jose Earthquakes

2004: Joe Cannon – Colorado Rapids

2003: Pat Onstad – San Jose Earthquakes

2002: Joe Cannon – San Jose Earthquakes

2001: Tim Howard – MetroStars

2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards

1999: Kevin Hartman – LA Galaxy

1998: Zach Thornton – Chicago Fire

1997: Brad Friedel – Columbus Crew SC

1996: Mark Dodd – Dallas Burn