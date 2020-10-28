Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Minnesota United host Colorado Rapids in the MLS on Wednesday night at the Allianz Field in St. Paul.
This is only the visitors' second MLS match, since they resumed action after a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad. In their previous match, which was against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night, Colorado Rapids were well off the pace, as they lost 4-0.
This is the second of Colorado Rapids's spell of five games in 16 days, as they make up for lost time, with the fixtures that were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In their last game, Minnesota United beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 with an injury-time winner from Aaron Schoenfeld. That win ended a run of four games without a victory for Minnesota United, who are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings.
If Colorado win the five games they have in hand over leaders Seattle Sounders, they will move to within a point of the Western Conference summit, but that does seem like a tall ask at this moment.
Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head
Colorado Rapids hold a slight advantage over Minnesota United, having won three of the seven games these two teams have played against each other. Minnesota United have beaten Colorado Rapids twice, with three games finishing in draws.
Minnesota United form guide: W-D-D-L-L
Colorado Rapids form guide: L-W-W-L-W
Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Team News
Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla and Greg Ranjitsingh are injured and will not be available for selection for Minnesota United. This is a big game for Kei Kamara, who was traded to Minnesota United from the Rapids last month
Injuries: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla and Greg Ranjitsingh
Suspensions: None
The Rapids, even aside from the COVID-19 outbreak in their squad have a host of injury problems to deal with.
Colorado Rapids will have to play this game without the likes of Younes Namli, Kortne Ford, and Niki Jackson due to fitness issues.
Kellyn Acosta is back from suspension though, after he missed the defeat to Sporting KC due to a red card he had picked up in a previous game.
Injuries: Kortne Ford, Younes Namli, Niki Jackson
Suspension: None
Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI
Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Romain Métanire; Jacori Hayes, Hassani Dotson; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Aaron Schoenfield
Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Sam Vines, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry; Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Braian Galvan, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio
Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction
The injury-time winner against FC Cincinnati will give Minnesota United a massive shot in the arm for this game. The Rapids have no momentum whatsoever on their side, and understandably looked undercooked in the loss to Sporting KC.
Everything points to a Minnesota United win in this game.
Prediction: Minnesota United 2-0 Colorado RapidsPublished 28 Oct 2020, 09:17 IST