Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Minnesota United host Colorado Rapids in a first-round MLS Cup Western Conference Playoff tie on Sunday night at the Allianz Field in St. Paul.

This will be a game between the teams that finished fourth and fifth in the Western Conference, with Minnesota United getting the home tie in this round by virtue of finishing higher in the regular season.

The final standings were decided on the basis of the points per game. Colorado Rapids played the least number of matches of anyone across the MLS. They played no matches for around a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak within their squad.

However, after losing their first two games since returning to action, Colorado Rapids have gone on a three-game winning run, which took them into the playoffs.

Putting it to the test tomorrow 😤 pic.twitter.com/cNVP6TDOD9 — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) November 21, 2020

They even managed to beat quality sides like Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers, who finished within the top three in the conference.

Minnesota United have not lost in their last eight MLS matches, which is an encouraging sign for them ahead of this playoff clash.

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids have won three of the eight games they have played against Minnesota United, losing only twice. Four games between these two teams have ended in draws.

The last clash between these two sides took place in October, when Minnesota United won 2-1, thanks to an 89th-minute own goal from Lalas Abubakar.

Minnesota United form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Colorado Rapids form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, and Luis Amarilla are injured and unavailable for Minnesota United ahead of this game. They are also likely to miss Osvaldo Alonso and Jacori Hayes.

Injuries: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla, Osvaldo Alonso, Jacori Hayes

Suspensions: None

Kortne Ford, who has missed a large part of this season for the Colorado Rapids, will miss this game as well. Midfielder Collen Warner is not yet ready to return to the pitch ahead of this clash.

Injuries: Kortne Ford, Collen Warner

Suspension: None

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Métanire, , Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Bakaye Dibassy; Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Kei Kamara

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Drew Moor, Lalas Abubakar, Sam Vines; Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Younes Namli, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids earned a few great wins in the final games of their regular season, and will certainly be up for this game.

Minnesota United, meanwhile, are in sparkling form and playing with the confidence of a team capable of thriving under pressure.

We predict a narrow win for the home side in this encounter, allowing the Loons to march on in the playoffs.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Colorado Rapids