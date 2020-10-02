Minnesota United vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Minnesota United and FC Cincinnati will clash on Saturday at the Allianz Field, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts played out a goalless draw with Real Salt Lake last weekend, while FC Cincinnati were on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing away to New York City FC.

Minnesota United sit sixth on the Western Conference table, while Cincinnati occupy 12th spot on the 14-team Eastern Conference.

Minnesota United vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between Minnesota United and FC Cincinnati and the home side have picked up one win and a draw.

Cincinnati are yet to taste victory against Minnesota United.

The last meeting between the two sides came in June 2019 and Minnesota United put up an emphatic performance to thrash Cincinnati 7-1.

Advertisement

Minnesota United form guide: W-L-D-L-D

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Minnesota United vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Minnesota United

Minnesota United have been rocked by injury worries in recent months and they currently have six players sidelined through fitness issues.

Goalkeeper Tyler Miller (hip), striker Luis Amarilla (ankle), winger Ethan Finlay (knee), midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (muscle), defender Ike Okpara (knock) and goalkeeper Gregory Ranjitsingh (muscle) are all ruled out of this clash.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Adrian Heath.

Injuries: Gregory Ranjitsingh, Ike Opara, Osvaldo Alonso, Luis Amarilla, Ethan Finlay, Tyler Miller

Suspensions: None

FC Cincinnati

The visitors have Siem de Jong and Przemyslaw Tyton sidelined due to the virus, while Saad Abdul-Salaam (muscle) and Jimmy McLaughin (ankle) will also be missing in action.

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Siem de Jong, Przemyslaw Tyton, Jimmy McLaughin, Saad Abdul-Salaam

Suspensions: None

Minnesota United vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire; Hassani Doston, James Musa; Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod; Mason Toye

Advertisement

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Spencer Richey; Tom Pettersson, Kendall Watson, Nick Hagglund; Andrew Gutman, Frankie Amaya, Haris Medunjanin, Joe Gyau; Allan Cruz; Jurgen Locadia, Brandon Vazquez

Minnesota United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Minnesota United and FC Cincinnati have been in poor form for most of the campaign, although the visitors have been much worse.

Neither side have shown much attacking impetus, suggesting that this could be a low-scoring affair which the hosts are likely to win.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-0 FC Cincinnati