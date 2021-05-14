Minnesota United vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Minnesota United and FC Dallas will trade tackles at Allianz Field on Saturday, with three points on the line in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The hosts picked up their first victory against Vancouver Whitecaps in their most recent league fixture last Thursday. Ramon Abila scored the match-winning goal in a 1-0 win for the Loons.

FC Dallas come into this clash off the back of a 1-1 draw at home against the Houston Dynamo. Fafa Picault and Jader Obrian scored first-half goals to ensure parity was restored at full-time.

That stalemate left the Texas outfit in 10th spot in the Western Conference table, while Minnesota United are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Loons win, you win.



● $50 Cub Gift Card

● One BODYARMOR "Hydration Pack"

● One case of BODYARMOR

● $25 MNUFC Team Store Gift Card + Scarf



Sweepstakes » https://t.co/sjSatHONyC pic.twitter.com/dGUGbB1IoY — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 13, 2021

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas

The two sides have met on nine previous occasions and FC Dallas have the slightly better record.

The Hoops have five wins to their name, while Minnesota United were victorious on four occasions. The two sides are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2020 when Kevin Molino scored a brace either side of Emanuel Reynoso's goal to give Minnesota United a comfortable 3-0 home win.

The Loons have been on a poor run of form and their victory last week was their first points on the board this term after four consecutive losses. FC Dallas have lost one of their four league games to date.

Minnesota United form guide: W-L-L-L-L

FC Dallas form guide: D-W-L-D

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Team News

Minnesota United

Four players have been sidelined for the hosts through injuries. Nabi Kibunguchy (concussion), Niko Hansen (thigh), Bakaye Dibassy (thigh) and Ikenna Ike Okpara (concussion) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Adrian Heath.

Injuries: Nabi Kibunguchy, Niko Hansen, Bakaye Dibassy, Ikenna Ike Okpara

Suspension: none

FC Dallas

Kyle Zobeck (muscle), Jesus Ferreira (shoulder) and Nkosi Burgess (muscle) have all been ruled out through injuries.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Luchi Gonzalez.

Injuries: Kyle Zobeck, Jesus Ferreira, Nkosi Burgess

Suspension: none

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller (GK); Chase Gasper, Jukka Raitala, Michael Boxall, Romaine Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Wil Trapp; Hassani Dotson, Emmanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay; Robin Lod

Peter Luccin is just unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/YIfAwDKl51 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) May 13, 2021

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Phelipe Megiolaro (GK); Ryan Hollingshead, Jose Martinez, Matheus Bressan, Eddie Munjoma; Bryan Acosta, Tanner Tessman; Freddy Vargas, Andreas Ricaurte, Jader O'Brian; Ricardo Pepi

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Prediction

Minnesota's start to the season was something of a surprise, but having registered their first win on the board, that could act as a springboard to get back on track.

The two sides are almost evenly matched across all departments but we are predicting the hosts to nick this one in a tight and exciting game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 FC Dallas