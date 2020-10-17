Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Minnesota United will host Houston Dynamo at the Allianz Field in Saint Paul in a Western Conference matchup. Minnesota United have had to deal with an array of injuries over the course of the season and will now have to do with absences due to the coronavirus on top of that.

Houston Dynamo have struggled in this fixture in the past and have been in dismal form this season. Sitting at 11th on the MLS Western Conference table, they have just one win from their last eight games. They come to Minnesota on the back of successive defeats against Inter Miami and Nashville.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United played their last game on the 7th of October and played out a goalless draw against Nashville. The Loons and the Dynamos have clashed two times already this season and the last contest between them ended in a 2-2 draw.

Houston Dynamo's away form has been poor this season and Minnesota United ought to feel good about this one.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo have played 11 games against each other till today. Houston Dynamo have won five times while Minnesota United have won thrice. Three games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides clashed was almost a month back and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Minnesota United form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Houston Dynamo form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla and Greg Ranjitsingh are all injured and continue to be ruled out for the Loons. Osvaldo Alonso is a doubt for this one but the nature of his injury is unknown.

Injuries: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla and Greg Ranjitsingh

Doubtful: Osvaldo Alonso

Suspensions: None

Houston Dynamo have been considerably let off on the injury front. Michael Salazar will be the only absentee for them as he recovers from an injury to his right knee.

Injuries: Michael Salazar

Suspensions: None

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Predicted Lineups

Minnesota United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Romain Métanire; Jacori Hayes, Hassani Dotson; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Schoenfield

Houston Dynamo (4-2-3-1): Marco Maric; J. Bizama, Struno, Figueroa, Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Darwin Ceren; Rodriguez, Darwin Quintero, Manotas, Ariel Lassiter

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Minnesota United are expected to convert their home advantage into all three points as they square off against an underwhelming Houston Dynamo side.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Houston Dynamo