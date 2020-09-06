Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

A struggling Minnesota United host a tenacious Real Salt Lake at the Allianz Field in a Western Conference matchup in the MLS tonight. The Loons are yet to win after making it to the semi-finals of the MLS is Back tournament and is currently on a three-match losing streak in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake have been unbeaten in their last three games and showcased elite mentality to come back from behind to draw each of their last two games against Portland TImbers and Seattle Sounders respectively.

Minnesota United have conceded eight goals from their last three matches while scoring just two. Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, have conceded seven and scored ten. Minnesota have looked out of sorts lately after having started the regular season strongly with three back to back wins.

They were also strong contenders to win the MLS is Back tournament. As such, they will be desperate to turn this around as they take on Real Salt Lake. Coach Adrian Heath is well aware of the difficulty of the proposition. Speaking ahead of the game, he said,

“They’ve got a good thing going at this moment, so, it’ll be a tough game for us on Sunday.”

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake have clashed seven times in the past. Real Salt Lake have won just once while the Loons have won four times against their Sunday opposition. Two games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two teams met was in the group stage of the MLS is Back tournament and the match ended in a goalless draw.

Minnesota United form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Advertisement

Real Salt Lake form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Minnesota United are without their first-choice goalkeeper Tyler Miller as he has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hip injury. Forward Aaron Schoenfield is also unavailable owing to an injury on his lower left leg. Ike Opara is also sidelined due to an undisclosed injury.

Injuries: Tyler Miller, Aaron Schoenfield and Ike Opara

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

“It comes down to belief. It’s something that our team has." #RSL pic.twitter.com/tTBpaIxL5B — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 5, 2020

For Real Salt Lake, Douglas Martinez continues to be sidelined after suffering a concussion. Christopher Garcia also continues to be unavailable due to an undisclosed injury. Nedum Onouha has also been listed as unavailable.

Injuries: Douglas Martinez, Christopher Garcia and Nedum Onouha

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Predicted Lineups

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Greg Ranjitsingh; Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus; Robin Lod, Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay; Luis Amarilla

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrew Putna, Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Herrera, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Beckerman, Justin Meram, Rusnak and Damir Kreilach

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Minnesota United have been leaking goals at the back and Real Salt Lake always look like they have a lot of goals in them. They too have had problems at the back and we expect a lot of goals tonight.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-4 Real Salt Lake