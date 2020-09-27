Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Two teams in mid-table in the MLS Western Conference clash in Minnesota on Sunday night, as Minnesota United welcome Real Salt Lake to the Allianz Field.

Both sides come into the game on the back of contrasting results, as Minnesota lost 2-1 to Columbus Crew in their last game.

let’s get a few points tomorrow, fellas #MINvRSL pic.twitter.com/eq8vjKse5w — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) September 26, 2020

As far as Real Salt Lake are concerned, they beat Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 in their last game, to end a run of wretched form. They will now hope to carry that momentum forward into a spell of sustained good form.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake have met each other in eight games in the past. Real Salt Lake have won just once against Minnesota, who have beaten RSL five times. The two teams have played out two draws in the past.

The last time these two teams met was earlier this month, when Minnesota cruised to a 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota United form guide: L-D-L-W-W

Real Salt Lake form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Advertisement

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Minnesota United are facing what can definitely be termed as an injury crisis. THey have five players out for a decent amount of time.

Jan Gregus though, will come back into contention for selection, after missing the last game against Columbus Crew, due to a suspension.

Injured: Ike Opara, Osvaldo Alonso, Luis Amarilla, Ethan Finlay, Tyler Miller

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez has got a fully available squad to choose from, and he needs that depth to arrest Real Salt Lake's awful recent form. Kyle Beckerman is back from suspension, too, after missing the match against LA Galaxy.

A much needed W pic.twitter.com/hxROrhu2Hk — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 24, 2020

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair, Romain Metanire, Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Jan Gregus, Osvaldo Alonso, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Mason Toye, Kevin Molino

Real Salt Lake (4-3-3): Andrew Putna, Donny Toia, Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad, Herrera, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Corey Baird, Giuseppe Rossi, Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Minnesota United only recently managed to get the better of Real Salt Lake, but have managed to win only one of their four games since that.

Real Salt Lake will be high on confidence, after a sensational 2-0 win over the Galaxy in their last game in the MLS.

In terms of the momentum, Real Salt Lake have built up a head of steam, but their overall form still isn't convincing enough for them to get past Minnesota in this one.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-1 Real Salt Lake