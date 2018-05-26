Mizoram FA to partner with Nivia

Nivia will provide official jersey and kits for the Mizoram state football team as well as supply football and futsal balls for MFA

C Tlanthianghlima CONTRIBUTOR News 26 May 2018, 22:09 IST 112 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

(Pic: Paul Hruaia)

Mizoram Football Association and sports equipment manufacturer Nivia have signed a 3-year partnership deal on Friday, May 25 at the MFA Annual General Meeting at Berawtlang Convention Centre.

MFA President Lal Thanzara and Nivia Managing Director Rajesh Kharbandara, both signed the MoU by which Nivia will provide official jersey and kits for the Mizoram state football team, as well as supply football and futsal balls for the MFA's leagues.

"Mizo football legend S. Malsawmtluanga unveiled the new Nivia Antrix football which will be used in the upcoming MPL7. While Lalengmawia, better known as Apuia, Mizoram's representative at FIFA U17 World Cup unveiled the new Nivia Simbolo Futsal ball which will be used in the new season of the MFA Futsal League.

(Pic: Paul Hruaia)

"The MFA is a valued partner to us, which is why we give our priority amid a congested schedule to sign the agreement," said Mr. Kharbandara. "Mizoram has left a terrific mark in Indian football. It has played and will go on to play an integral part in the evolution of Indian football. I am very pleased that we will be able to partner with the MFA." he added.

MFA Honorary Secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar gave a brief explication of the MoU, and stated the MFA's delight in partnering with a sports business giant in the country."

Mizoram FA have been running the Mizoram Premier League since 2012, which bears huge success in the national circuit resulting in MPL club Aizawl FC winning the I-League last year and Mizoram’s triumph in Santosh Trophy in the year 2014 to name a few.

The recently concluded MFA Futsal League in its opening season attracts the attention of many youths in the state with maximum participation.

Notable players like Lalthuammawia Ralte, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Zohmingliana Ralte and Samson Ramengmawia were also present at the event.